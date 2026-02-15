It was going to be a challenge for Indiana to walk into the State Farm Center on Sunday and hand the eighth-ranked Fighting Illini their third-straight loss and the game proved to be more than just a challenge.



Despite holding an early lead and keeping things close for the first half, Indiana went cold just before halftime, came out of the second half the same, and was run out of the building by the end of the day, falling 71-51.

Indiana's inability to do much on the glass did the Hoosiers in, as did its inability to find a second consistant shooter other than Lamar Wilkerson.

Illinois Dominates Glass Against Indiana

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood mentioned before the game that he was challenging his team to control 40% of its missed shots. It didn't do that, but it hardly allowed Indiana any second chances all day, let alone many second-chance points.



The Hoosiers were outdone on the offensive boards 15-4 on the afternoon. Consider the fact Indiana was only able to control 25 rebounds total on the afternoon, and you can see why it wound up losing by 20 points.

DeVries Foul Trouble Marked Start of End for Hoosiers

Lamar Wilkerson to the rim and one 😤 @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/RZ0BuuLWIY — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 15, 2026

Tucker DeVries hit a couple of shots early but was in foul trouble in the middle of the game. After picking up his second foul with just under 12 minutes left in the first half, DeVries left the game and Indiana trailed by just three. When he returned just more than two minutes of game action later, the deficit had swelled to nine.



The bleeding stopped for the rest of the half, but the damage was done, especially after how things started after halftime.

Indiana's Ice Cold Start to Second Half

Despite the struggles listed above, Indiana still made it to halftime trailing by seven, which wasn't awful all things considered. The start to the second half set the tone, though, as the ship quickly began to take on water.



How Indiana's Offense Started the Second Half:



Missed shot, Illinois rebound

Missed shot, Illinois rebound

Shot clock violation

DeVries Turnover

DeVries Turnover



The Illinois lead swelled to 12 in that time, and although Indiana was able to work it back down to seven, the ship was clearly taking on water. The Hoosiers had more turnovers in the first three minutes of the second half than they had the entire first half.



That set the tone for a second half to forget for Indiana, as the Hoosiers would muster only 20 minutes in the second frame.

What's Next for Indiana Basketball

Indiana now sits 17-9 overall and 8-7 in Big Ten play. The Hoosiers still appear to likely be an NCAA Tournament team, but must handle business down the stretch to make that come to fruition in the first season under Darian DeVries.



The Hoosiers face another tough road challenge on Friday night as they travel to Purdue to take on the 13th-ranked Boilermakers in Mackey Arena.