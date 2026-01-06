How To Watch Indiana vs Maryland Basketball

The resumption of Big Ten play went well for Indiana, defeating Washington 90-80 Sunday evening at Assembly Hall. Coach Darian DeVries and the Hoosiers will look to continue that momentum Wednesday as they travel to Maryland and face another first-year coach in Buzz Williams.

Indiana's first Big Ten road game marked its second-lowest scoring game of the season, falling 73-64 at Minnesota on Dec. 3. But since then, the Hoosiers have scored at least 78 points in five of their last six games, with a loss at Kentucky being the outlier.

The Terrapins are off to a rough start in Big Ten play, with home losses to Oregon and Michigan and a road loss against Iowa –– all by 10 or more points. Like the Hoosiers, Maryland built almost an entirely new roster after its coaching change, including the addition of former Indiana point guard Myles Rice.

Here's more information on the game.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Lamar Wilkerson (3) and forward Trent Sisley (11) celebrate against the Washington Huskies at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

How to watch Indiana vs. Maryland

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (11-3, 2-1 in Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (7-7, 0-3 in Big Ten)

Big Ten Conference game

Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Xfinity Center (17,950) in College Park, Md.

Big Ten Network

Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst)

Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Steve Smith (analyst) Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM; Indianapolis: 93.1 WIBC-FM. Radio broadcast also available through Varsity Network app.)

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Indiana is an 8.5-point favorite over Maryland, and the over/under is 148.5 points, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook on Tuesday evening.

Indiana defeated Siena 81-60 at home on Dec. 22, and then defeated Washington 90-80 at home on Sunday. Maryland defeated Old Dominion 73-58 at home on Dec. 28, and then lost 64-54 at home on Friday.

Indiana defeated Siena 81-60 at home on Dec. 22, and then defeated Washington 90-80 at home on Sunday. Maryland defeated Old Dominion 73-58 at home on Dec. 28, and then lost 64-54 at home on Friday. Last season: Indiana went 19-13 overall and finished ninth out of 18 teams in the Big Ten with a 10-10 conference record in coach Mike Woodson's fourth and final season. Indiana missed the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season and chose not to participate in the NIT. Maryland went 27-9 overall and finished second in the Big Ten with a 14-6 record in conference play. The Terrapins earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to No. 1 Florida in the Sweet 16. Coach Kevin Willard left Maryland for Villanova after the season.

Indiana leads the all-time series, 14-10. Maryland won the lone matchup last season 79-78 behind 23 points from Rodney Rice. Former Indiana coach Mike Woodson went 5-2 against Maryland, and Archie Miller went 2-3. The Hoosiers are 6-3 against Maryland all-time at home and 4-5 on the road. Maryland's lone national championship came against Indiana in 2002.

Meet the coaches

Maryland Terrapins head coach Buzz Williams against the Oregon Ducks at Xfinity Center. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Buzz Williams, Maryland: Williams, 53, is 7-7 overall and 0-3 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Terrapins. He previously coached Texas A&M to a 120-73 record across six seasons and went 100-69 as Virginia Tech's head coach from 2014-19. His most successful head coaching stint came at Marquette from 2008-14, which included a 139-69 record and an Elite Eight run in 2013. Williams first head coaching job came at New Orleans for one season in 2006-07. Across 18 seasons as a head coach, Williams has 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and four trips to the second weekend. The Greenville, Texas native got his first coaching job as an assistant at UT Arlington.

Darian DeVries, Indiana: DeVries, 50, is 11-3 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play in his first season with the Hoosiers after one season at West Virginia, where he went 19-13 overall, finished seventh in the Big 12 with a 10-10 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. He previously coached Drake from 2018-24, going 150-55 overall with three NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference tournament championships, one conference regular season title and two Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year awards. Prior to becoming a head coach, DeVries was an assistant at Creighton from 2001-18, working under current Oregon coach Dana Altman and current Creighton coach Greg McDermott.

Leading scorers

Indiana

G Lamar Wilkerson: 19.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 41.7 3pt FG%

F Tucker DeVries: 15.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 34.5 3pt FG%

G Tayton Conerway: 12.5 ppg, 4.2 apg, 31.8 3pt FG%

Maryland Terrapins forward Pharrel Payne (21) dunks against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Maryland

F Pharrel Payne: 17.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 62.4 FG%

G David Coit: 13.3 ppg, 3.0 apg, 42.5 3pt FG%

G Darius Adams: 12.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 25.4 3pt FG%

