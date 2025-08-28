Lionel Messi Inspires Inter Miami to Leagues Cup Final, Separate Qualification Secured
Another brace from Lionel Messi hauled Inter Miami to a typically dramatic 3–1 victory over Orlando City on Tuesday, securing a spot in the Leagues Cup final and qualification for next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup.
The Argentine maestro had missed Miami’s previous two matches with a hamstring injury and admitted to still being a “little tentative” during a first half which saw Marco Pašalić fire Orlando in front in stoppage time.
The visitors were still ahead when David Brekalo tugged Tadeo Allende to the ground in the penalty box in the 74th minute. The Slovenian left back was shown a second yellow card and Messi coolly dispatched the spot kick. Miami’s No. 10 was, in his own words, “looser” by the time he weaved into the penalty box with two minutes remaining, exchanging passes with Jordi Alba before picking out the bottom corner.
Telasco Segovia sealed Inter Miami’s spot in a second Leagues Cup in three years with a stoppage-time third. By teeing up a showpiece fixture against Seattle Sounders, the Herons’ have qualified for at least the first round of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. If Miami win the tournament, they will earn a bye to the round of 16.
Messi revealed after the match that he was saved specifically for this semifinal. “I wanted to come back, ever since the Galaxy game, when I felt a discomfort and was uncomfortable but I prepared for this game because I knew how important it was, against this rival, whom we had not beaten in two games this year,” the Argentine told Apple TV.
Miami assistant coach Javi Morales, who was standing in for the suspended Javier Mascherano, was naturally full of praise for the club captain. “We are at a loss of words when it comes to discussing Leo,” he gushed.
“He trained only two or three days and then [Wednesday] he played 90 minutes and the way he played, created situations, scoring goals. There is nothing more to say. For us, and for the fans, it’s a privilege to have him on our team.”