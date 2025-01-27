How To Watch Indiana Women's Basketball At Washington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Going into the 2024-25 season, Indiana women’s basketball hadn’t had a losing streak of any kind since the 2021-22 season, but that ended when the Hoosiers lost consecutive games against Harvard and Butler in the early stages of the season.
That 2022 losing streak was a three-game skid – all against ranked teams – in the final three games of the 2022 regular season. On Friday, Indiana squandered a 10-point lead at Oregon and fell to the Ducks 54-47 for its first three-game losing streak since then.
Indiana hasn’t had a four-game losing streak since the 2019 season. The Hoosiers hope to avoid that fate when they take on Washington at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.
Indiana hopes that it can get the West Coast split and right the ship. There are still five more games against currently ranked teams and Nebraska – Indiana’s next opponent on Sunday – is just outside the top 25.
How to watch Indiana at Washington
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (12-7, 4-4) vs. Washington Huskies (13-7, 4-4).
• What: Big Ten regular season game.
• When: Monday, Jan. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.
• Where: Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle.
• TV: Big Ten-plus.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcer: Austin Render.
• Last season: Indiana went 26-8 overall and finished 15-3 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers made the NCAA Tournament lost to South Carolina in the Sweet 16. Washington was 16-15 and finished 10th the Pac-12 Conference.
• Last game: Indiana lost 54-47 at Oregon on Friday. Washington lost 85-61 to Iowa on Jan. 22.
• Series history: Indiana leads 2-1. The Hoosiers won their games in 1982 and 2000. Washington won the last meeting in 2001 in Seattle.
Statistics
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Yarden Garzon (13.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.3 apg), Sydney Parrish (10.6 ppg, 6 rpg), Shay Ciezki (11.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.7 apg), Chloe Moore-McNeil (9.7 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.9 apg), Lexus Bargesser (3.3 ppg), Julianna LaMendola (3 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Henna Sandvik (2.4 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (2.2 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Lilly Meister (9.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg), Karoline Striplin (9.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.4 ppg), Faith Wiseman (0.2 ppg, 1 rpg).
Washington Huskies
• Guards: Sayvia Sellers (16.6 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 3.6 apg), Elle Ladine (16.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg), Hannah Stines (9.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.7 apg), Teagan Brown (3.5 ppg), Devin Coppinger (3.8 ppg), Chloe Briggs (3.1 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Dalayah Daniels (10.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg), Tayra Eke (6.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg), Shayla Gilmer (2.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg), Brenna McDonald (1.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg), Olivia Anderson (1.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg).
Rankings
• Neither team is ranked.
Meet the coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 238-106 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 437-236. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Tina Langley, Washington: Langley is in her fourth season at Washington and she has a record of 55-53 with the Huskies. Overall, Langley is in her 10th season as a head coach. She was 126-61 in six seasons at Rice. Overall, Langley has a career record of 181-144.
Langley was previously an assistant at Maryland (2008-15), Georgia (2005), Clemson (2003-05) and Toledo (1998-2003).
