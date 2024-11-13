How To Watch Indiana Women’s Basketball Game At Butler
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In recent seasons, Indiana’s women’s basketball team hasn’t done losing streaks. To keep that going, the Hoosiers will have to win on the road at Butler at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Indiana lost 72-68 to Harvard in overtime last Thursday to drop to 1-1 on the season. The Hoosiers have not lost consecutive games since a three-game skid at the end of the 2022 regular season.
All of those losses were to ranked Big Ten teams. The Hoosiers haven’t lost consecutive games to nonconference opponents since the 2020-21 season when Indiana fell at Kentucky and at home to Tennessee in December 2020.
The last time Indiana lost consecutive games where a non-Power Five conference school was part of the skid? Indiana lost three a row in November 2017, including a loss to Saint Mary’s of the West Coast Conference.
For Indiana to avoid a new skid, it will need better backcourt play and an obvious drop in turnovers. The Hoosiers had 27 in the loss to Harvard. The starting backcourt of Yarden Garzon (20 points, 7 turnovers), Chloe Moore-McNeil (10 points, 3 turnovers) and Sydney Parrish (7 points, 4 turnovers) will need to return to accustomed form.
Butler has shown the capability to force turnovers – their opponents have averaged 22.2 so far – but the bigger problem the Bulldogs present is size and rebounding capability.
Sophomore forward Cristen Carter (9.5 rpg) and Belmont transfer Kilyn McGuff (9 rpg) are off to a flying start on the glass. Carter (3 bpg) is also a good rim protector.
McGuff (13.5 ppg) is the co-leading scorer so far along with freshman Lily Carmody, who is not a typical freshman. Carmody, an Australian, played at the senior women’s level in Australia for two seasons. She led her Australian pro developmental league team in scoring when she was 16.
Butler also has experience in guard Caroline Strande (12.5 ppg). A strength of Butler is getting to the free throw line, so the Hoosiers have to be mindful of that.
Indiana fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 on Tuesday for the first time since the final poll of the 2018-19 season, so the route back will have to begin at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
How to watch Indiana vs. Butler
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) vs. Butler (2-0)
• What: Nonconference regular season game.
• When: Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET
• Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
• TV: FloSports (pay-per-view streaming service)
• Announcers: TBA.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcer: Austin Render.
• Last season: Indiana went 26-8 overall and finished 15-3 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers lost to South Carolina in the Sweet 16. Butler was 15-17 and 6-12 in the Big East.
• So far: Indiana defeated Brown 82-60 and lost in overtime 72-68 to Harvard. Butler defeated Chicago State 87-45 and won at Milwaukee 79-70 in overtime.
Offseason roster changes
Indiana
• Departures: Mackenzie Holmes (19.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Sara Scalia (16.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.4 apg), Arielle Wisne (0.2 ppg).
• Additions: Shay Ciezki (11.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.4 apg at Penn State), Sydney Fenn (freshman, out for season with knee injury), Valentyna Kadlecova (11.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.8 apg at Levhartice Chomutov in the Czech Republic), Karoline Striplin (7.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.7 apg at Tennessee), Faith Wiseman (Fr.).
• Returners: Yarden Garzon (11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg), Chloe Moore-McNeil (10.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 5 apg), Sydney Parrish (10.8 ppg, 6 rpg, 2.3 apg), Lexus Bargesser (4.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.8 apg), Lilly Meister (3.7 ppg), Lenée Beaumont (3 ppg), Julianna LaMendola (1.8 ppg), Henna Sandvik (0.9 ppg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.2 ppg), Lexi Love (missed 2024 season).
Butler
• Departures: Rachel Kent (10.1 ppg, 4 rpg), Kendall Wingler (2.5 ppg, transferred to IU Indy), Chloe Jeffers (2 ppg), Rosemarie Dumont (1.3 ppg), Abby Stoddard (0 ppg)
• Additions: Lily Carmody (Fr.), Jocelyn Land (Fr.), Kilyn McGuff (9 ppg, 5.3 rpg at Belmont), Lily Zeinstra (Fr.)
• Returners: Caroline Strande (15.1 ppg, 7.1 rpg), Jordan Meulemans (8.1 ppg), Sydney Jaynes (7.9 ppg), Riley Makalusky (6.7 ppg), Karsyn Norman (3.5 ppg), Ari Wiggins (4.5 ppg), Cristen Carter (3.2 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Lilly Stoddard (1.8 ppg).
Preseason rankings
• AP Top 25: No. 25 Indiana (Hoosiers fell out of the Top 25 on Tuesday).
Meet the coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 227-100 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 426-230. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Austin Parkinson, Butler: Parkinson in his third season at Butler and has a record of 28-36 with the Bulldogs. His overall record in 15 seasons as a head coach is 252-177. Parkinson was previously head coach at IU Indy (IUPUI) and was 224-141 at the school. Parkinson was on the IU Indy men’s basketball staff from 2009-11. He played at Purdue from 2000-04 and led the Boilermakers in assists in his junior and senior seasons.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- HARVARD SHOCKS NO. 25 INDIANA: Harvard earned a 72-68 overtime victory over Indiana as the Hoosiers had their 18-game home win streak snapped. CLICK HERE.
- LIVE BLOG: Read about Indiana's women's basketball game against Harvard as it happened. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA WOMEN WIN OPENER, BUT MOREN NOT PLEASED: Indiana coach Teri Moren lit into the Hoosiers after an 82-60 win over Brown on Monday in the regular season opener. CLICK HERE.
- WHAT MOREN SAID: Teri Moren was not satisfied with Indiana's performance in the women's basketball opener on Monday. CLICK HERE
- IU WOMEN CLAMP DOWN ON MARYVILLE: In an exhibition romp, Indiana rolled past Division II Maryville. CLICK HERE.