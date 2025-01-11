How To Watch Indiana Women’s Basketball Game At Iowa
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Big Ten women’s basketball in the 2020s is partly defined by the epic battles between Indiana and Iowa.
In the 2020s, Indiana has been no worse than 11-5 in a Big Ten season in 2022. Iowa has been no worse than 11-8 in 2021.
The two teams finished 1-2 in the Big Ten in 2023, with Indiana prevailing by a single game over the Hawkeyes to win the Big Ten regular season championship. They’ve had many other battles besides, including Iowa’s victory over Indiana in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament championship game.
Many of the biggest stars of those battles have moved on. On Indiana’s side, those games will be remembered for the roles Ali Patberg, Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes played. For Iowa? Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano and Kate Martin were dominant figures.
Those players, and many others for both teams, define this rivalry, but just because they’re gone doesn’t mean this game loses meaning.
There is a lot at stake in Sunday’s 3 p.m. ET game. Indiana is 3-1 in the Big Ten, but plays its first road game against one of the Big Ten’s best teams. Indiana has the opportunity to improve its resume and to send a message to the Big Ten that it’s still a factor in the regular-season title chase.
Iowa is ranked nationally but already behind the 8-ball in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes losses are all to quality Big Ten teams – Michigan State, Maryland and Illinois. However, Iowa must prove it belongs among the Big Ten’s elite.
The big names we knew have moved on, but this rivalry still has juice.
How to watch Indiana at No. 23 Iowa
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (11-4, 3-1) vs. No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes (12-4, 2-3).
• What: Big Ten regular season game.
• When: Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3 p.m. ET.
• Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa.
• TV: Peacock.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcer: Austin Render.
• Last season: Indiana went 26-8 overall and finished 15-3 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers made the NCAA Tournament and lost to South Carolina in the Sweet 16. Iowa was 34-5 and tied with Indiana at 15-3 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes advanced to the NCAA Tournament national title game and lost to South Carolina.
• Last game: Indiana defeated Northwestern 68-64 Wednesday. Iowa lost 62-57 at Illinois Thursday.
• Series history: Iowa leads 56-22. The Hawkeyes have won three of the last four contests. Indiana won at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall 87-78 in 2024. Indiana last won at Iowa in 2021.
Statistics
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Yarden Garzon (14.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.3 apg), Sydney Parrish (9.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Shay Ciezki (12.4 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Chloe Moore McNeil (8.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 4 apg), Julianna LaMendola (3.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg), Lexus Bargesser (3.3 ppg), Henna Sandvik (2.9 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (2.2 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Lilly Meister (11.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Karoline Striplin (9.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.4 ppg), Faith Wiseman (0.2 ppg, 1 rpg).
No. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes
• Guards: Lucy Olsen (17 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.9 apg), Taylor McCabe (6.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg), Sydney Affolter (6.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg), Kylie Feuerbach (5.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg), Teagan Mellegni (5.1 ppg), Aaliyah Guyton (4.8 ppg), Taylor Stremlow (2.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg).
• Forwards/centers: Hannah Stuelke (13.3 ppg, 8 rpg, 2.8 apg), Addison O’Grady (12.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Ava Heiden (3.6 ppg), Jada Gyamfi (2 ppg), AJ Ediger (1.4 ppg).
Rankings
• Iowa is ranked No. 23 in the Associated Press poll. The Hawkeyes debuted in the poll on Nov. 25. Indiana is not ranked.
Meet the coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 237-103 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 436-233. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Jan Jansen, Iowa: Jansen, a long-time member of former coach Lisa Bluder’s staff, took over as coach after Bluder retired in April. Jansen is in her first year as a head coach and is 12-4. Jansen was an Iowa assistant from 2000-24. Previously, Jansen was an assistant at Drake, her alma mater, from 1993-2000. Jansen played at Drake from 1987-91.
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- WOMEN'S BRACKETOLOGY: Indiana is solidly in the NCAA Tournament, but upcoming schedule will have a lot to say about the Hoosiers' ultimate fate. CLICK HERE.
- CIEZKI HOT STREAK LIFTS HOOSIERS: Shay Ciezki scored 13 points in the fourth quarter as Indiana survived at Northwestern. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA-UCLA GAME STORY: Poor second quarter, lack of 3-point shooting, UCLA star Lauren Betts keeps Indiana from pulling off upset. CLICK HERE