How To Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Against Maryland
The Hoosiers play their final home game of the season Thursday against Maryland.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Coach Teri Moren and the Hoosiers will take the court one last time at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall this season as they host Maryland on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.
Indiana is coming off a 73-65 loss at Michigan State on Sunday, and wraps up the regular season the following Sunday at Purdue. Maryland comes to Bloomington having won four of its last five games, most recently winning 85-79 at Northwestern.
The Hoosiers and Terrapins have not yet played this season, but Indiana has won the last four matchups dating back to the 2022 Big Ten Tournament.
Here's all the TV and radio information, plus leading scorers and coaching information.
How to watch Indiana vs. Maryland
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (21-6, 11-5)
- What: Senior night
- When: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. ET.
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV/Streaming: Peacock
- Radio: B97
- Radio announcers: Austin Render
- Live stats: Statbroadcast
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- G Yarden Garzon: 13.9 ppg, 39.5 3pt FG%
- G Sydney Parrish: 11.8 ppg, 33.0 3pt FG%
- G Shay Ciezki: 11 ppg, 35.7 3pt FG%
Maryland Terrapins
- G Kaylene Smikle: 17.7 ppg, 37.1 3pt FG%
- G Shyanne Sellers: 13.9 ppg, 42.9 3pt FG%
- G Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.2 ppg, 30.8 3pt FG%
Meet the coaches
- Brenda Frese, Maryland: Frese is in her 23rd season at Maryland with a 603-167 record. Since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014, Frese has won six regular season conference titles and five tournament titles. Under Frese, Maryland won the 2006 national championship, made the Final Four three times and the Elite Eight seven times.
- Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 243-109 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 442-239. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
Series history
- Maryland leads the all-time series, 12-5, but Indiana has won the last four matchups. Two of those games were in Bloomington, along with one in College Park and one in Indianapolis for the Big Ten Tournament. After joining the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland won 11 straight games against Indiana. The Hoosiers have won the last three matchups at Assembly Hall.
