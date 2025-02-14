How To Watch Indiana Women's Basketball Against Purdue
The Hoosiers look to bounce back from two straight losses as they return to Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall for an in-state rivalry game against Purdue. Here's the television and radio information, plus key stats on both teams.
In this story:
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is back in Assembly Hall Saturday afternoon for an in-state rivalry game against Purdue.
The Hoosiers came up empty on their road trip to Minnesota and Michigan, losing 66-56 and 70-67, respectively. But they've won 11 straight games against Purdue, which is Indiana coach Teri Moren's alma mater.
Here's all the TV and radio information, plus leading scorers and coaching information.
How to watch Indiana vs. Purdue
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (15-9, 7-6 in Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (9-15, 2-11)
- What: In-state rivalry game.
- When: Saturday, Feb. 15 at noon ET.
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222) in Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Radio: B97
- Radio announcers: Austin Render
- Live stats: Statbroadcast
Leading scorers
Indiana Hoosiers
- G Yarden Garzon: 13.8 ppg, 39.9 3pt FG%
- G Sydney Parrish: 11.5 ppg, 32.0 3pt FG%
- G Shay Ciezki: 10.4 ppg, 34.1 3pt FG%
Purdue Boilermakers
- G Destini Lombard: 10.5 ppg, 41.6 3pt FG%
- G Rashunda Jones: 8.8 ppg, 47.4 FG%
- F Reagan Bass: 8.5 ppg, 40.0 FG%
Meet the coaches
- Katie Geralds, Purdue: Geralds is in her fourth season at Purdue with a 60-60 overall record and a 23-43 mark in Big Ten play. Purdue made the WNIT Great 8 last season and the WNIT record round in her first season. The Boilermakers reached the 2023 NCAA Tournament and lost in the First Four. Prior to Purdue, Geralds coached the University of Marian from 2013-21 and had a 227-49 record with two NAIA Division II national championships.
- Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a career record of 242-108 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 441-238. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
Series history
- Purdue leads the all-time series 53-42. But Indiana has won the last 11 matchups dating back to 2019, as well as 15 of the last 16 games against Purdue. Most recently, the Hoosiers defeated the Boilermakers 95-62 in Bloomington.
Related stories on Indiana basketball
- INDIANA-MICHIGAN GAME STORY: Karoline Striplin scored 28 points, the most in her Hoosier career, but Indiana's 18 turnovers proved costly in Wednesday's loss to Michigan at the Crisler Center. CLICK HERE
Published