How To Watch Indiana’s Women’s Basketball Against South Carolina In The NCAA Tournament
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s women’s basketball schedule is ranked 16th-best in the country and all you have to do is look at the ranking number next to the Hoosiers’ opponents to understand why.
When Indiana takes on second-ranked South Carolina on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, it will be 11th ranked opponent on the Indiana slate.
What might make Indiana stand out is the sheer amount of games against highly-ranked teams. Of those 11 games, South Carolina will be the fourth of those opponents ranked in the top five.
Indiana has lost all three of the previous games, but with honor. Indiana fell to No. 1 UCLA by 11, lost by seven and by five to USC, ranked third and second when the Hoosiers played them.
One big difference in this matchup is that it will be the first time Indiana has played a top five team on its home court. One of the games against USC and the game against UCLA was played at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The second game against USC was played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Tournament. Indiana is 5-5 in true road games in 2025.
Here’s how to watch Indiana’s game against South Carolina.
How to watch No. 9-seeded Indiana vs. No. 1-seeded South Carolina
- Who: No. 9-seeded Indiana Hoosiers (20-12) vs. No. 1-seeded South Carolina (31-3).
- What: NCAA Tournament second round game.
- When: Sunday, March 23 at 3 p.m. ET.
- Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.
- TV: ABC.
- Announcers: Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck.
- Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
- Radio announcer: Austin Render.
- Last game: Indiana defeated Utah 76-68 and South Carolina beat Tennessee Tech 108-48 in NCAA Tournament first round games on Friday.
- Series history: South Carolina leads 4-2. The teams met in the 2024 NCAA Tournament in the Sweet 16 round. The Gamecocks won 79-75 in Albany, N.Y.
- NCAA Tournament history: Indiana has an 12-10 record in 11 tournament appearances. Indiana made it as far the regional final in 2021. South Carolina is 51-17 all-time in 21 NCAA Tournament appearances. The Gamecocks won the national championship in 2017, 2022 and 2024.
- The stakes: The winner will advance to the Birmingham 2 Regional to be played on either March 28 or 29. The winner would play one of No. 4 Maryland, No. 5 Alabama, No. 12 Green Bay or No. 13 Norfolk State.
Statistics
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Yarden Garzon (14.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.2 apg), Sydney Parrish (11.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Shay Ciezki (11.6 ppg, 2.8 apg), Chloe Moore-McNeil (9.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.4 apg), Lexus Bargesser (3.6 ppg), Julianna LaMendola (2.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg), Henna Sandvik (1.8 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (1.5 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Karoline Striplin (10.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Lilly Meister (6.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Faith Wiseman (0.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.3 ppg).
South Carolina
• Guards: MiLaysia Fulwiley (12.1 ppg), Te-Hina Paopao (9.7 ppg), Tessa Johnson (8.6 ppg), Bree Hall (6.3 ppg), Raven Johnson (5 ppg), Maddy McDaniel (3.4 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Joyce Edwards (13.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg), Chloe Kitts (10.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg), Sania Feagin (8 ppg), Ashlyn Watkins (7.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg), Maryam Dauda (2.1 ppg), Adhel Tac (1.5 ppg), Sakima Walker (1.4 ppg).
Rankings
• South Carolina is ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll.
Meet the coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a record of 246-111 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 445-241. Moren has been Big Ten Coach of the Year twice (2016, 2023). Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Dawn Staley, South Carolina: Staley is in her 17th season at South Carolina and has a record of 471-109, including three national championships. Staley’s career record is 643-189 after she spent eight seasons at Temple, compiling a 172-80 record with the Owls. Staley went straight into head coaching and was a professional player in addition to being a head coach for all but two of her years at Temple. Her WNBA career ended in 2006.
