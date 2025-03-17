How To Watch Indiana’s Women’s Basketball Against Utah In The NCAA Tournament
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana’s women’s basketball team is in somewhat unfamiliar territory.
Not as it pertains to making the NCAA Tournament. The Indiana women will make their sixth straight appearance when they begin their latest NCAA Tournament adventure on at 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday when the Hoosiers play Utah at South Carolina’s Colonial Life Arena.
The fact that Indiana is playing in the first and possibly second round of the NCAA Tournament away from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is a wrinkle the Hoosiers haven’t had to deal with since 2019. In each of the tournaments played at home sites since then, Indiana was a host in the first round.
Indiana coach Teri Moren doesn’t seem overly concerned with it.
“I think we feel really good about our last two games that were road games in Indianapolis. Although it’s just down the street and we had a lot of our fans, it is terms of how we played. I’m hopeful that our kids have a lot of confidence,” Moren said.
Indiana was 5-5 in true road games and 3-2 in neutral site contests. Among the neutral site wins was a victory over Baylor in Battle 4 Atlantis. Among the road wins were victories over NCAA Tournament teams Iowa and Washington.
Utah was 1-2 in neutral site games and 7-4 in road games. The Indiana-Utah winner faces South Carolina, who was 14-1 on its home floor in 2024-25.
Here’s how to watch Indiana’s game against Utah.
How to watch No. 9-seeded Indiana vs. No. 8-seeded Utah
- Who: No. 9-seeded Indiana Hoosiers (19-12) vs. No. 8-seeded Utah Utes (22-8).
- What: NCAA Tournament first round game.
- When: Friday, March 21 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.
- TV: ESPN2.
- Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
- Radio announcer: Austin Render.
- Last game: Indiana lost 84-79 to Southern California on March 7 in a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game. Utah lost 75-64 to Texas Tech on March 6 in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.
- Series history: First meeting.
- NCAA Tournament history: Indiana has an 11-10 record in 10 previous tournament appearances. Indiana made it as far the regional final in 2021. Utah is 13-20 all-time in 20 previous NCAA Tournament appearances. The Utes made it as far as the regional final in 2006.
- The stakes: The winner will advance to play the winner of the South Carolina-Tennessee Tech game in a sub-regional second round game to be played on Sunday.
Statistics
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Yarden Garzon (14.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.2 apg), Sydney Parrish (11.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Shay Ciezki (11.6 ppg, 2.8 apg), Chloe Moore-McNeil (9.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.4 apg), Lexus Bargesser (3.6 ppg), Julianna LaMendola (2.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg), Henna Sandvik (1.8 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (1.5 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Karoline Striplin (10.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Lilly Meister (6.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Faith Wiseman (0.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.3 ppg).
Utah Utes
• Guards: Gianna Kneepkens (19.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.1 apg), Kennady McQueen (10.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Maty Wilke (9.3 ppg), Ines Vieira (5.2 ppg), Brooke Walker (1.8 ppg), Grace Foster (1.8 ppg), Kylie Ray (0.4 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Maye Toure (13 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Jenna Johnson (8.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.8 apg), Reese Ross (8 ppg, 5.1 rpg), Sam Crispe (2.9 ppg).
Rankings
• Neither team is ranked.
Meet the coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a record of 245-111 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 444-241. Moren has been Big Ten Coach of the Year twice (2016, 2023). Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Gavin Petersen, Utah: Petersen is in his first season at Utah and has a record of 19-7. Petersen was hired on Nov. 22, 2024 after coach Lynne Roberts left Utah four games into the season to take the head coaching job with the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. Petersen has been an assistant coach since 2002. His stops include Hawaii (2002-04, 2011-13), Idaho State (2004-08), Idaho (2008-11), Pacific (2013-15) and Utah (2015-24).
