How To Watch Indiana’s Women’s Basketball Game At Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Life comes at you pretty fast in college basketball.
After Thursday’s 81-60 home win against Rutgers, Indiana was sitting in a solid position. The Hoosiers had won three games in a row, and they were 7-4 in the Big Ten.
Indiana was in a good spot to start to potentially contend for a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament and maybe even make a run at being a NCAA Tournament host if the Hoosiers really got on a roll to end the season.
A key two-game road swing to Minnesota and Michigan was going to determine whether Indiana could keep trending in the right direction.
However, the narrative turned against the Hoosiers after a 66-56 loss at Minnesota on Sunday. Now, Indiana is in protection mode in the Big Ten race. The loss to the Golden Gophers dropped Indiana into eighth place in the Big Ten – just a half-game ahead of Minnesota, Iowa, Oregon and Nebraska.
If Indiana slips below ninth, the Hoosiers would be in danger of having to go the long route in the Big Ten Tournament. In addition, Indiana’s NCAA Tournament resume took a minor hit with the Minnesota loss, and the Hoosiers don’t have much room for error as far as avoiding the bubble is concerned.
Now Indiana’s 7 p.m. ET game at Michigan takes on added weight. The Wolverines are a half-game ahead of Indiana.
Indiana needs to get a split in this road swing, but Michigan has been playing well. The Wolverines are fresh off of a 71-61 road win at No. 20 Michigan State, and they have won six of their last nine games.
So what looked like a favorable position less than a week ago suddenly looks challenging for Indiana. That’s life in the Big Ten and in a league that offers few respites from quality competition.
Here’s how to watch Indiana’s game at Michigan.
How to watch Indiana at Michigan
• Who: Indiana Hoosiers (15-8, 7-5) vs. Michigan Wolverines (17-7, 8-5).
• What: Big Ten regular season game.
• When: Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. ET.
• Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.
• TV: Big Ten-plus.
• Radio: WBWB in Bloomington.
• Radio announcer: Austin Render.
• Last game: Indiana lost 66-56 at Minnesota on Sunday. Michigan won at No. 20 Michigan State 71-61 on Sunday.
• Series history: Indiana leads 50-31. Indiana won the regular season meeting in 2024, but lost to the Wolverines in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament.
Statistics
Indiana Hoosiers
• Guards (as officially listed): Yarden Garzon (14.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.3 apg), Sydney Parrish (11.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Shay Ciezki (10.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3 apg), Chloe Moore-McNeil (10 ppg, 4 rpg, 4.2 apg), Lexus Bargesser (3.3 ppg), Julianna LaMendola (2.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg), Henna Sandvik (2.3 ppg), Valentyna Kadlecova (1.6 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Karoline Striplin (9.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Lilly Meister (8.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Faith Wiseman (0.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg), Sharnecce Currie-Jelks (0.3 ppg).
Michigan Wolverines
• Guards: Olivia Olson (16.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg), Syla Swords (15.2 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 2.7 apg), Jordan Hobbs (12.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.7 apg), Mila Holloway (10.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.2 apg), Greta Kampschroeder (6.9 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Te’Yala Delfosse (4.5 ppg, 2.4 rpg), Macy Brown (2.6 ppg).
• Forwards/centers: Iullia Grabovskaia (6 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Brooke Quarles-Daniels (4.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Ally VanTimmeren (2.6 ppg), Alyssa Crockett (1 ppg), Aaiyanna Dunbar (0.9 ppg).
Rankings
• Neither team is ranked, though Michigan is receiving votes in the poll.
Meet the coaches
• Teri Moren, Indiana: Moren is in her 11th season at Indiana and has a record of 241-107 with the Hoosiers. Her overall record in 22 years as a head coach is 440-237. Moren previously coached at Indiana State from 2010-14 and at the University of Indianapolis from 2000-07. Moren was also an assistant coach at Butler (1992-98), Northwestern (1998-2000) and Georgia Tech (2007-10). Moren, a Seymour, Ind. native, played collegiately at Purdue from 1988-92.
• Kim Barnes Arico, Michigan: Barnes Arico is in her 13th season at Michigan and has a record of 278-140 with the Wolverines. She has won Big Ten Coach of the Year twice (2017, 2022). Her career record is 548-346. She has been a head coach since the 1996-97 season when she led Fairleigh Dickinson-Madison for one season. She then coached New Jersey Institute Of Technology from 1997-99. From there she went to Adelphi from 1999-2002. Her first Division I job (NJIT was not Division I at the time Barnes Arico coached there) was at St. John’s. Barnes Arico was 176-134 from 2002-12. Barnes Arico has been a head coach for her entire college coaching career.
Related stories on Indiana women's basketball
- MINNESOTA DOMINATES GLASS AS HOOSIERS FALL: Indiana coach Teri Moren was not pleased with the way Indiana rebounded in its 66-56 loss at Minnesota. CLICK HERE.
- BERGER CLAIMED BY LYNX: Former Indiana guard Grace Berger has a new WNBA home. CLICK HERE.
- WOMEN'S BRACKETOLOGY: Indiana can't make progress up the seed line despite winning streak. CLICK HERE.