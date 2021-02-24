How to Watch 'The B1G Trip: 1985 Indiana Basketball'
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Wednesday night will be a night filled with Indiana basketball.
First, the No. 11 Indiana women's basketball team takes on Wisconsin at 7 p.m. ET on BTN Plus, followed by the Indiana men's basketball team playing at Rutgers at 8 p.m. ET on BTN, and then there's a blast from the past.
Immediately following Indiana's game against Rutgers, the Big Ten Network is airing unseen footage of the 1985 Indiana basketball team and the trip they took around the world before that season.
They are titling it, "The B1G Trip: 1985 Indiana Basketball."
The description for this on the Big Ten Network reads, "Take a look back at Coach Bob Knight and Indiana basketball's trip around the world in the summer of 1985. Hear from members of the team and more as they reminisce about their special trip and how it set the Hoosiers up for success on and off the court."
The show will last an hour long and is expected to start at approximately 10 p.m. ET, but if the Indiana and Rutgers game goes long, it will play immediately after the game's conclusion.
Watch the trailer for the "The B1G Trip: 1985 Indiana Basketball" below:
