Indiana Declines Comment on Race Thompson Injury Rumors

Rumors are spreading like wildfire that Indiana forward Race Thompson broke his nose in practice on Tuesday, but the school would neither confirm or deny the talk on Wednesday morning.

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – J.D. Campbell, Indiana's senior assistant athletic director for men's basketball communications and special projects, declined to comment Wednesday morning on rumors that were circulating around social media that Hoosiers forward Race Thompson broke his nose in practice on Tuesday.

"Nothing here'' Campbell texted to HoosiersNow.com on Wednesday morning when asked for an official comment on the rumors.

Thompson, a 6-foot-8 forward from Plymouth, Minn., has started all 22 games this season. He is averaging 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds a game, and is third on the team in minutes played (637).

Rumors circulated across social media platforms that Thompson had broken his nose in practice. Indiana practiced in Bloomington before traveling to New Jersey for Wednesday night's game against Rutgers, a critical Big Ten game for both teams.

Based on how the school deals with injuries and reporting of such, it's unlikely that Indiana will make any kind of formal announcement about his status prior to Wednesday night's game.

Indiana and Rutgers have played once already this season, with the Scarlet Knights winning 74-70 in Bloomington on Jan. 24. Thompson played 31 minutes in that game, and had 11 points and two rebounds.

This story will be updated throughout the day as details develop.

