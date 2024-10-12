How Will Indiana Be Defensively? Mike Woodson Has Faith Hoosiers Can Get Stops
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – As it is with a lot of things during Mike Woodson’s Indiana coaching tenure, defensive performance is not something that’s a black-and-white issue of good or bad but hues of gray that can be interpreted either way.
During the 2024 season, Indiana had some good and bad defensive numbers. From a pure scoring standpoint, Indiana was outscored by a 72.3-74.3 margin overall, so that’s bad. However, Indiana ranked 68th nationally in field goal defense, which is good.
Indiana ranked 234th nationally in overall 3-point defense at 34.3% – not good. In Big Ten play, Indiana opponents dropped to 32.6%, good for third in 3-point defense in conference play – pretty good.
Indiana was rife with such contradictions. That would suggest there’s some good foundations to build on while there’s work to be done elsewhere.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson knows that for all the offensive talent Indiana has amassed, it won’t matter if the Hoosiers can’t pull their weight at the opposite end of the floor.
“I'm going to always preach defense, because I truly believe that's what wins games. It keeps you in ball games when you're struggling to score the basketball,” said Woodson during Indiana’s basketball media day in September.
“And that's been a big challenge. I thought this summer, our offense was so ahead of the defense, because we hadn't put all of our things, from a defensive standpoint, in. And now that we're starting to put defense in, it's been a struggle for guys to really score, break loose and score. And it's kind of give and take,” Woodson said.
Two weeks later, at Big Ten Basketball Media Days in Rosemont, Ill., Woodson said his “concern” was at the defensive end for the Hoosiers, but he didn’t say it in a way that would suggest an immediate crisis. He said it more in the way of how important defense is in the grand scheme of things.
Where does Indiana stand defensively? On the perimeter, Trey Galloway has proven to be a solid defender at times during his career. He’s been put on opposing ball-handlers and playmakers with varied success. Gabe Cupps struggled in the scoring department in his freshman season, but he proved to be an adept on-ball defender.
Indiana added Kanaan Carlyle and Myles Rice to the mix. Carlyle’s defensive numbers at Stanford were pedestrian. Rice’s numbers at Washington State jump out more – 1.6 steals per game and good advanced defensive metrics.
There are more players to choose from, which should help both in terms of having fresh legs and in the combination of players that can be utilized.
Some of Indiana’s fate depends on the defensive evolution of Mackenzie Mgbako. After struggling mightily in the first half of his freshman campaign, Mgbako improved as he played more games, though there’s certainly room for more growth.
“(The Indiana coaches) told me to play better defense and get low on defense,” Mgbako said during Indiana’s basketball media day in September. “I’ve opened up my hips. I think that’s very essential to staying low and playing correct defense.”
Woodson thinks he has the athletes to extend the defense and apply pressure.
“You’ve got Gabe, Kanaan and Myles who can press up along with Bryson (Tucker) and Gallo that can allow you to move up the floor and do some things different defensively,” Woodson said.
In the paint, Arizona transfer Oumar Ballo is different from Indiana’s recent bigs. He’s a big body and is a contrast to the athleticism of Trayce Jackson-Davis and the long reach of Kel’El Ware.
“He’ll block shots, but not at the level they did. Ware was longer, Trayce was more explosive. But it took them some time. Ballo has blocked shots; he’s shown he can do that. He’s a big body that can plug the hole, and he understands defensive concepts so I’m happy about that,” Woodson said.
Much like Mgbako, Malik Reneau continues to evolve defensively. Reneau is good in close contact guarding, but his problem is avoidable fouls.
Indiana hasn’t proven itself yet, but Woodson is confident the Hoosiers can strike the right balance and be a solid defensive team in the 2024-25 season.
“You're going to have to build a good defensive team, and offensively, you're going to have to be sufficient enough to the point where you score the basketball. And I think we can do both,” Woodson said.
