Pac-12 Coaches, Players Who Know Indiana’s West Coast Transfers Highly Praise New Hoosiers
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana basketball fans are excited about the addition of center Oumar Ballo, guard Kanaan Carlyle and guard Myles Rice, but it’s unlikely most Hoosiers fans have seen these players in action more than once or twice.
So who better to assess Indiana’s Pac-12 trio than some of their Pac-12 friends?
The Big Ten has added four former Pac-12 schools – Oregon, Southern California, UCLA and Washington – and a number of players from former Pac-12 schools to Big Ten rosters.
They know some of the Hoosiers in a way Big Ten observers can’t know them yet.
“It’s something new, and I never would have guessed we’d be in Chicago and see a bunch of these same guys,” said Oregon forward Brandon Angel, who transferred from Stanford, now an ACC member.
“It’s good to see some familiar faces, and it will be fun to keep these little rivalries and keep these traditions going over the next few years,” Angel added.
Ballo, who was named to both the official and unofficial All-Big Ten teams, is the former Pac-12 Hoosier who gets the most attention. Ballo (12.9 ppg, 10.1 rpg) played the most on national TV of the Indiana Pac-12 trio, with highly ranked Arizona. He played against Indiana in December 2022 when the Wildcats defeated the Hoosiers 89-75 in Las Vegas.
Oregon coach Dana Altman hasn’t forgotten Ballo. Altman’s own high-level center, N’Faly Dante (now with the Houston Rockets), went toe-to-toe with Ballo a year ago.
“They’re really good players. N’Faly and Ballo had some big matches inside. They battled each other good. He can score inside, and he runs the floor good. Arizona did a nice job with some high-low stuff. He was really valuable,” Altman said.
Illinois guard Kylan Boswell was a teammate of Ballo’s at Arizona from 2022-24. He spoke to his high character.
“Oumar is a brother to me. Genuinely one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. He was very helpful when I got there at 17,” Boswell said.
Not that Ballo’s gregarious ways will keep him from mixing it up with Boswell when the time comes.
“It will be funny to play against him now. He’s going to talk crap to me for sure, but he’s a great teammate and a great guy,” Boswell said.
UCLA coach Mick Cronin had high praise for Rice (14.8 ppg), who overcame cancer to become one of the Pac-12’s best players in 2024 at Washington State.
“I was thoroughly impressed with Myles Rice. To do what he did and make his team win after sitting out two years was unbelievably impressive. He has great change-of-pace and speed for a guard. Really, really fast,” Cronin said.
Altman said that Rice taught Oregon’s freshman point guard Jackson Shelstad some lessons last season.
“Rice really hurt us. Jackson Shelstad, our point guard, had trouble with him. (With) his size and he (how he) could get to the basket,” Altman said.
Angel, who played with Carlyle (11.5 ppg) at Stanford, praised his energy and athleticism.
“Kanaan is a heckuva player. Extremely dynamic, an extremely gifted scorer and an elite athlete. When he gets going, he’s really tough to stop. He’s a heckuva competitor. I’m looking forward to that matchup,” Angel said.
Another player who knows Carlyle as an opponent? Carlyle’s new teammate, Rice, who thinks very highly of his new backcourt mate, having played against him when both were embroiled in the Pac-12 wars in 2024.
“He’s an unbelievable scorer. At his size, he’s 6-2, 6-3, he can fill it up with the best of them. I’ve seen it since I was younger, I saw it at Stanford, now at Indiana? It’s crazy,” Rice said.
Rice thinks Carlyle will be good for the Hoosiers off the floor, too.
“His focus and his attention to detail doesn’t get as much praise as it should. He’s not a vocal or out-going guy. He’s not going to talk too much, but he’s always here with us. He wants to get better each and every day,” Rice noted.
How well will all of these players adjust to their new teams in the Big Ten? Cronin was at his keep-it-real best when he was asked to put it all in perspective.
“Players could care less about what conference you’re in. I don’t think they care,” Cronin said. “I keep it pretty honest. They’re concerned about playing time, what you’re going to do for their development, and now, how much they’re going to get paid. Nobody’s asked me about our schedule in quite a while.”
Cronin, a transplanted Midwesterner, did acknowledge that the Big Ten environments will be something all of the Pac-12 exiles will enjoy.
“I think it’ll be fun for the guys. Players love to play in great environments with energy in the building. The traditional Big Ten schools are huge schools, not in major cities, with great student bodies that come out for the games. I think that will be something guys love,” Cronin said.
