BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The first Monday of the year meant that Indiana coach Archie Miller was back at the Holiday Inn for his weekly radio show.

Miller, whose team struggled through two defeats last week at home against Arkansas and on the road at Maryland, had plenty to say to host Don Fischer and his nervous radio audience.

The Hoosiers, 11-3 now and 1-2 in the Big Ten, hope to turn things around this week with two home games. They play Northwestern Wednesday night and No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.

Here are some of the highlights from Miller’s interview:

— ON FALLING APART AT MARYLAND: “We keep making plays harder than they really are. Against Maryland, they had two or three runouts in a row that came off really killer turnovers. That really broke our back, and we weren’t responsible enough to finish the game the right way.

“I wish I had the answer. It’s perplexing. We had great workouts before Maryland. We have to be a tough-minded group. Too many times you’ll see things not go out way, and they’ll be like ‘man, it’s not looking good right now.’ We just need to keep getting better and raise our intensity level.”

— ON SUBPAR GUARD PLAY: “I’m waiting for our backcourt to step up. There are too many games where they don’t shoot well or have enough assists, and that affects them. We’re not getting enough good looks and we’re dribbling too much. We’re just not getting enough good looks, even when the ball goes inside out. Those are good shots, and we’re not making them.

“We’ve been able to practice more all together, which is big. I think we’ll see that group play better.”

— ON JOEY BRUNK: “He’s been playing great. He’s had three straight double-digit rebounding games, and he’s a commanding presence out there. He’s giving us great energy. He’s definitely raised his level of play,”