HoosierMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

What Archie Miller Said on his Radio Show Monday

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The first Monday of the year meant that Indiana coach Archie Miller was back at the Holiday Inn for his weekly radio show. 

Miller, whose team struggled through two defeats last week at home against Arkansas and on the road at Maryland, had plenty to say to host Don Fischer and his nervous radio audience. 

The Hoosiers, 11-3 now and 1-2 in the Big Ten, hope to turn things around this week with two home games. They play Northwestern Wednesday night and No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon.

Here are some of the highlights from Miller’s interview: 

— ON FALLING APART AT MARYLAND: “We keep making plays harder than they really are. Against Maryland, they had two or three runouts in a row that came off really killer turnovers. That really broke our back, and we weren’t responsible enough to finish the game the right way. 

“I wish I had the answer. It’s perplexing. We had great workouts before Maryland. We have to be a tough-minded group. Too many times you’ll see things not go out way, and they’ll be like ‘man, it’s not looking good right now.’ We just need to keep getting better and raise our intensity level.”

— ON SUBPAR GUARD PLAY: “I’m waiting for our backcourt to step up. There are too many games where they don’t shoot well or have enough assists, and that affects them. We’re not getting enough good looks and we’re dribbling too much. We’re just not getting enough good looks, even when the ball goes inside out. Those are good shots, and we’re not making them.

“We’ve been able to practice more all together, which is big. I think we’ll see that group play better.”

— ON JOEY BRUNK: “He’s been playing great. He’s had three straight double-digit rebounding games, and he’s a commanding presence out there. He’s giving us great energy. He’s definitely raised his level of play,”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joey Brunk: 'What We Have in Locker Room is More Than Enough to Win Games'

Tom Brew

Indiana lost twice last week, and didn't look good in losing, either. But Joey Brunk is confident the players can fix it.

Hoosiers No Longer Receiving Votes in Polls

Tom Brew

Indiana had been sniffing around the top 25 in both polls for five weeks, but now they didn't receive any votes after two straight losses.

My Two Cents: That Onside Kick Simply Can't Happen

Tom Brew

Indiana watched its 13-point lead disappear in less than a minute in the Gator Bowl, and huge special teams miscues had a lot to do with it.

My Two Cents: January Could Be a Bloodbath For Indiana

Tom Brew

The Big Ten schedule is in full force now, and Indiana looks like its not ready to handle this level of competition.

Rapid Reaction: Indiana Gets Crushed on the Road Again

Tom Brew

Indiana's second Big Ten road game had the same result as the first — a blowout loss. This time it was Maryland, who won on Saturday

GameDay Preview: Indiana (11-2) vs No. 15 Maryland (11-2)

Tom Brew

Indiana heads out on the road as the Big Ten starts resumes, and the Hoosiers might be catching the Terrapins at the right time.

Meet the Opponent: Amazing Journey of Maryland 7-Footer Chol Marial

Tom Brew

After leaving South Sudan for America at age 14, the 7-foot-2 Chol Marial saw his basketball dreams threatened by injury and subsequent waning interest. Now, he's finally back on the court as a potential key piece for Maryland

Report Card: Some Things I Liked, Spoiled by an Epic Failure

Tom Brew

Indiana became the first team all season to lose a game after leading by 13 points or more with less than 5 minutes to go

Rapid Reaction: Indiana Shocked Late By Tennessee

Tom Brew

Tennessee scored two touchdowns in the final 4-plus minutes to stun Indiana 23-22 Thursday night in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

GameDay Prediction: Who's Your Pick, Candy Stripes or Checkerboards?

Tom Brew

It's the Indiana Hoosiers and the Tennessee Volunteers in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, so proper dress is optional.