Indiana's Freshmen Continue To Dominate Big Ten Awards

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Another week, and another award for an Indiana freshman from the Big Ten office. This time, though, it's guard Armaan Franklin and not forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Franklin earned the honor Monday after hitting the game-winning 3-pointer that lead Indiana to a 62-60 victory over Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday. He scored a career-high 17 points in only 14 minutes of playing time, making 4-of-5 3-pointers on the day to earn the honor.

He shared the weekly award announced Monday with Ohio State's D.J. Carton. The league's weekly overall players of the week were Gabe Kalscheur of Minnesota and D'Mitrik Trice of Wisconsin.

This is the fourth time this season that an Indiana player has been honored with one of the Big Ten's weekly awards. Jackson-Davis — Indiana's team leader in points (15.0 per game), field goal percentage (65.6), rebounds (8.9) and blocks (2.0) — has won the Freshman of the Week award three times, on Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 16. 

"Our freshmen came up big with a couple of key plays,'' Indiana coach Archie Miller said of his two youngsters after the Hoosiers rallied late to beat Notre Dame to go to 11-1 on the season. "Trayce was able to finish underneath out of bounds, and Armaan, who was big all day, really kind of showed his courage and just what he means to the team in terms of how he's sort of embraced his role this year.

"He's a terrific player. He's a great kid, good teammate. I'm happy for him.''

