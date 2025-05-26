Indiana Athletics Provides Additional Details On Puerto Rico Basketball Trip
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana athletics has provided more information on the men’s basketball trip to Puerto Rico in August.
Indiana will play three exhibition games from Aug. 5-12 in San Juan.
“We are excited for this opportunity to play three high-level games in Puerto Rico this summer,” said Indiana head men’s basketball coach Darian DeVries in an Indiana press release. “This trip will allow us to bond both on and off the court as we prepare for the 2025-26 season. I would like to thank the administration and the people at CSM for putting such a great event together.”
Indiana’s first game will be against a Puerto Rican All-Star team on Aug. 6 at Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan. The Roberto Clemente Coliseum is the home venue for the Puerto Rican national team.
Indiana’s other two games will be against Mega Superbet, a Serbian team that plays in the Adriatic Basketball Association. They are touring Puerto Rico too.
Indiana will play Mega Superbet on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 and both games will also be played at Roberto Clemente Coliseum.
Though Puerto Rico is a U.S. commonwealth, the NCAA considers off-season games there to be considered “foreign” based on the rules the NCAA uses to govern these kinds of trips, which a school can make only once every four years. Rules governing Puerto Rico trips are spelled out in NCAA Bylaw 17.32.1.1 in the Division I handbook under “Foreign Tours”.
“A tour to a U.S. commonwealth (e.g., Puerto Rico) or a U.S. territory (e.g., Virgin Islands) may be considered a foreign tour.”
The week-long tour of San Juan, the capital city of Puerto Rico, will be put on by Complete Sports Management.
According to Indiana’s press release, Puerto Rico Fan Packages and hotel options will be based on availability at the time of purchase until sold out. Fan packages are fully refundable up to 60 days prior to the event. Guests will only have access to inclusions by purchasing through provided fan packages.
Indiana athletics provided the following link in which to seek more information.
Indiana last went on a foreign tour in 2021 when it went to the Bahamas.
