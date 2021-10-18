Indiana Barely Misses Out on First Associated Press Top-25 Basketball Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana isn't in the Associated Press top-25 poll to start the season, and now the watch is on to see how soon they can crack the list.

The Hoosiers received a total of 41 votes, and would be ranked No. 27 overall. Michigan State is one slot ahead of them. There were five Big Ten teams in the top-25, led by Michigan at No. 6 and Purdue at No. 7.

Illinois is 11th, Ohio State is No. 17 and Maryland checks in at No. 21. Rutgers also received votes.

The Hoosiers open the season on Nov. 9 at home against Eastern Michigan, the first game of the Mike Woodson era. He's replacing Archie Miller, who spent four years at Indiana and had a ranked team for only six weeks of his career in Bloomington.

His second team, the 2018-19 squad, was ranked from Dec. 10, 2018 through Jan. 14, 2019. The highest they were ever ranked was No. 21. The fell out of the rankings at the start of a stretch of games where they lost 12 of 13 games.

Indiana plays Purdue, Maryland and Ohio State twice, and Michigan once. Their other 23 games are against unranked teams.

Here is the complete Associated Press top-25 preseason college basketball poll, with total votes, first-place votes in parentheses and Big Ten teams in bold:

Gonzaga (55) — 1,562 UCLA (8) — 1,459 Kansas — 1,427 Villanova — 1,332 Texas — 1,315 Michigan — 1,255 Purdue — 1,213 Baylor — 992 Duke — 963 Kentucky — 894 Illinois — 861 Memphis — 831 Oregon — 775 Alabama — 713 Houston — 694 Arkansas — 673 Ohio State — 581 Tennessee — 563 North Carolina — 547 Florida State — 381 Maryland — 294 Auburn — 267 St. Bonaventure — 238 Connecticut — 161 Virginia — 125

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, Belmont 7, LSU 7, St. John's 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego State 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Louisville 3, Notre Dame 3