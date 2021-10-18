    • October 18, 2021
    Indiana Barely Misses Out on First Associated Press Top-25 Basketball Poll

    The Associated Press preseason college basketball poll came out on Monday, and Indiana just barely missed out on being ranked. Five teams are in the top-25, and Indiana would be No. 27.
    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana isn't in the Associated Press top-25 poll to start the season, and now the watch is on to see how soon they can crack the list.

    The Hoosiers received a total of 41 votes, and would be ranked No. 27 overall. Michigan State is one slot ahead of them. There were five Big Ten teams in the top-25, led by Michigan at No. 6 and Purdue at No. 7.

    Illinois is 11th, Ohio State is No. 17 and Maryland checks in at No. 21. Rutgers also received votes.

    The Hoosiers open the season on Nov. 9 at home against Eastern Michigan, the first game of the Mike Woodson era. He's replacing Archie Miller, who spent four years at Indiana and had a ranked team for only six weeks of his career in Bloomington. 

    His second team, the 2018-19 squad, was ranked from Dec. 10, 2018 through Jan. 14, 2019. The highest they were ever ranked was No. 21. The fell out of the rankings at the start of a stretch of games where they lost 12 of 13 games.

    Indiana plays Purdue, Maryland and Ohio State twice, and Michigan once. Their other 23 games are against unranked teams.

    Here is the complete Associated Press top-25 preseason college basketball poll, with total votes, first-place votes in parentheses and Big Ten teams in bold:

    1. Gonzaga (55) — 1,562
    2. UCLA (8) — 1,459
    3. Kansas — 1,427
    4. Villanova — 1,332
    5. Texas — 1,315
    6. Michigan — 1,255
    7. Purdue — 1,213
    8. Baylor — 992
    9. Duke — 963
    10. Kentucky — 894
    11. Illinois — 861
    12. Memphis — 831
    13. Oregon — 775
    14. Alabama — 713
    15. Houston — 694
    16. Arkansas — 673
    17. Ohio State — 581
    18. Tennessee — 563
    19. North Carolina — 547
    20. Florida State — 381
    21. Maryland — 294
    22. Auburn — 267
    23. St. Bonaventure — 238
    24. Connecticut — 161
    25. Virginia — 125

    OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, Belmont 7, LSU 7, St. John's 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego State 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Louisville 3, Notre Dame 3

