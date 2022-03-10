Skip to main content
Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Win Again, Pound Purdue Fort Wayne 12-2

Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Win Again, Pound Purdue Fort Wayne 12-2

Josh Pyne and Matthew Ellis led Indiana on a hitting barrage, getting a 12-2 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday in Bloomington for their fourth straight win.

Josh Pyne and Matthew Ellis led Indiana on a hitting barrage, getting a 12-2 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday in Bloomington for their fourth straight win.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's baseball team kept its winning streak going on Wednesday with a routine 12-2 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne at Bart Kaufman Field

The Hoosiers have won four straight games, and are now 6-6 on the season. 

Third baseman Josh Pyne was the hitting star early for Indiana. He drove in a run with a single in the second inning and then hit a two-run homer in the fourth. He was 3-for-5 on the day. 

Designated hitter Matthew Ellis had a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and then hit a solo shot in the eighth. Outfielder Morgan Colopy and freshman first baseman Brock Tibbitts both went 3-for-4.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ellis has hit a team-leading seven home runs in 12 games, and his 18 RBIs are also a team high.

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Jack Walker (1-0) earned his first career victory in his first start with three scoreless innings of work. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out one. Freshman Ryan Kraft tossed the next three innings and allowed one run with three strikeouts over three innings.

Redshirt sophomore David Platt made his season debut with one scoreless inning and a pair of strikeouts. The right-hander was appearing in a game for the first time since March 11, 2020, marking 728 days between appearances.

Indiana now hits the road again, traveling to Troy, Ala., for three games with Troy from the Sun Belt Conference. 

  • HOOSIERS BLANK CINCINNATI (Tues.): Freshman pitcher Luke Hayden picked up his second win in a week, leading the way for Indiana in a two-hit 7-0 shutout of Cincinnati on Tuesday at Bart Kaufman Field. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA SCHEDULE: Here is Indiana's complete 2022 college baseball schedule, with results thus far, game times and locations, and links to game stories. CLICK HERE

IndianaMatthewEllisStanford3
Basketball

Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Win Again, Pound Purdue Fort Wayne 12-2

By Tom Brew1 minute ago
IllinoisTrentFrazierIowa
Basketball

Big Ten Tournament 2022 Schedule, With Gametimes, TV, Point Spreads

By Tom Brew1 hour ago
MinnesotaPaytonWillisPennState
Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Penn State in First Round of Big Ten Tournament

By Tom Brew3 hours ago
NorthwesternPeteNanceTreyMcGowens
Basketball

Big Ten: How to Watch Nebraska Vs. Northwestern in Tournament Opener

By Tom Brew6 hours ago
MichiganJuwanHowardWisconsin
Basketball

Michigan's Juwan Howard Takes 'Full Ownership' of Altercation at Wisconsin

By Tom Brew7 hours ago
IndianaRaceThompsonSeniorNight2
Basketball

Race Thompson Leaves Door Open For Return to Indiana For 6th Season

By Tom Brew7 hours ago
USATSI_15708691
Basketball

Indiana Hoosiers 2021-22 Men's Basketball Schedule

By Tom Brew10 hours ago
Indiana freshman pitcher Luke Hayden
Baseball

Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers' Pitchers Blank Cincinnati on 2 Hits, Win 7-0

By Tom Brew10 hours ago