Indiana Baseball: Hoosiers Win Again, Pound Purdue Fort Wayne 12-2

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's baseball team kept its winning streak going on Wednesday with a routine 12-2 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne at Bart Kaufman Field

The Hoosiers have won four straight games, and are now 6-6 on the season.

Third baseman Josh Pyne was the hitting star early for Indiana. He drove in a run with a single in the second inning and then hit a two-run homer in the fourth. He was 3-for-5 on the day.

Designated hitter Matthew Ellis had a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and then hit a solo shot in the eighth. Outfielder Morgan Colopy and freshman first baseman Brock Tibbitts both went 3-for-4.

Ellis has hit a team-leading seven home runs in 12 games, and his 18 RBIs are also a team high.

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Jack Walker (1-0) earned his first career victory in his first start with three scoreless innings of work. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out one. Freshman Ryan Kraft tossed the next three innings and allowed one run with three strikeouts over three innings.

Redshirt sophomore David Platt made his season debut with one scoreless inning and a pair of strikeouts. The right-hander was appearing in a game for the first time since March 11, 2020, marking 728 days between appearances.

Indiana now hits the road again, traveling to Troy, Ala., for three games with Troy from the Sun Belt Conference.

