Why Markus Burton’s Commitment Is a Game-Changer for Indiana

Nearly one week into the transfer portal season, Bloomington was getting antsy. Only Trent Sisley returned from last year’s Indiana squad while just three freshmen were set to come in, bringing the total to four Hoosiers heading into 2026-27.

Then Darian DeVries landed not one, not two but three commits on Monday. Georgia Tech transfer Jaeden Mustaf, Duke transfer Darren Harris and, finally, Notre Dame transfer Markus Burton (per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports).

NEWS: Notre Dame transfer Markus Burton, one of the top guards in the portal, has committed to Indiana, he told @On3.



The 6-foot junior was limited to just 10 games this season due to injury, but led the ACC in scoring a year ago, averaging 23.5 PPG in league play.… pic.twitter.com/ishHssPeLs — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

Although both Mustaf and Harris are big-time gets for DeVries and Co., the crown jewel of that trio is Burton, who is tabbed as the No. 24 overall transfer in this class, per 247 Sports.

Who is Markus Burton?

The 2023 Mr. Basketball in the state of Indiana, Burton is a homegrown product who stuck around in state, but not with the Hoosiers. Coming out of high school, Burton elected to attend Notre Dame, where he started in 68 out of 69 career games.



The go-to option for the Fighting Irish all three of his years with the program, Burton averaged 19.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists during his time in South Bend. In 2024-25, he led the ACC at 21.3 points per game.

Indiana transfer commit Markus Burton scouting report

Notre Dame guard Markus Burton celebrates during a NCAA men's basketball game against Missouri at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The full package, Burton is the quintessential modern-day lead guard. He can really get his – and at all three levels. He’s a confident shooter from deep and can knock down shots off the bounce or the catch (shot 37.5 percent from three in 2024-25).

In the midrange, Burton has floaters, bunnies, pull-ups and everything in between. At the basket, despite standing at just 5-foot-11, Burton is quite effective. With his lightning-quick first step, Burton can get to the interior at will, and if he doesn’t spray to an open shooter, he seeks out bodies, creates contact and finishes through opposing defenders.

As a playmaker, he has that aforementioned drive-and-kick ability, but he is at his best in the pick and roll. He can make any pass – pocket pass, lob, entry – and Burton is gifted at manipulating the defense in that action. He plays with pace, can keep a defender on his hip and just has that innate ability to move defenders around like chess pieces.

He may average just 3.8 assists per game in his career, but Burton is a much better passer and playmaker than that digit reflects. Although, worth noting, he is an aggressive creator, which results in a fairly high turnover rate (3.2 turnovers per game in his career).

Defensively, despite his smaller frame, Burton is a valuable piece. He averages 1.8 steals over his 69-game career, but the basic box score data doesn’t do him justice. He’s a pesky on-ball defender and can create turnovers – which he very often flips into points on the other end.

How will Markus Burton fit at Indiana?

Dec 2, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Markus Burton (3) shoots against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Burton will immediately slide into the lead guard position. For now, Mustaf and Harris appear poised to fill the shooting guard and small forward positions, giving the Hoosiers a dynamic trio and a variety of scoring options.

There aren't many players returning to college basketball that a program would rather turn the offensive reins over to than Burton. Again, he’s a three-level scorer who makes his teammates better and plays defense.

He’s experienced and uber-talented. Also, of note, he will very likely be granted a medical redshirt for this past season (2025-26) given he appeared in just ten games.



Ideally – and most likely – the Hoosiers get Burton for two years. At the very least, they’ll get a dream lead guard who can carry them a very long way in the grueling Big Ten.