Indiana Basketball Looking to Add to 2026 Recruiting Class: 'Very Active'

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball already has two signees in its 2026 recruiting class, but the Hoosiers haven't yet closed the door on adding more.

Indiana coach Darian DeVries said Jan. 5 in an appearance on the Inside IU Basketball radio show the the Hoosiers remain involved with a handful of 2026 recruits.

"We still have several high school kids that we are still recruiting and very active in that way," DeVries told host Don Fischer. "So, we will see if we are able to add another high school kid here before the school year ends.



"But very excited about the way the recruiting is going and looking forward to how that plays out throughout the course of this year and into the spring."

Indiana's 2026 class, its first year-long cycle under DeVries, ranks No. 34 on 247Sports and No. 31 on On3 Sports. The Hoosiers have signed a pair of four-stars in small forward Vaughn Karvala and guard Prince-Alexander Moody. Karvala is a consensus top 50 recruit by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN, while Moody rates just outside the top 100.

"Prince and Vaughn, both kids we're really excited about it. Great kids. I love what they bring," DeVries said. "So, very excited about what those two guys are going to bring to our program next year."

Indiana is among six finalists for five-star Jordan Smith Jr., perhaps the best guard in the 2026 class, along with Arkansas, Duke, Syracuse, Kentucky and Georgetown.

The Hoosiers are also exploring the international market. Indiana is one of seven finalists for Finland native Miikka Muurinen, a 6-foot-10, 185-pound power forward who's rated as a five-star recruit by 247Sports.

Serbian center Lazar Stojkovic, who stands 7-foot, 220 pounds, is expected to visit Bloomington during the season. Stojkovic is also considering visits to Washington, Ohio State, Baylor and St. Bonaventure.

Indiana hosted 7-foot-3 Italian center Luigi Suigo on an official visit in June.

"We've been very active overseas as well," DeVries said. "That's becoming a very common recruiting area for a lot of programs now because the accessibility is so good now. And with NIL, there's a lot more kids from overseas that are willing to come to the United States because of some of the financial gains they can get where before, they didn't have that.

"So, they weren't quite as excited to come over. But now, there's a lot more kids that are wanting to come over to play in the United States and get an opportunity from that standpoint."

Indiana signed Serbian guard Aleksa Ristic and Bosnian forward Andrej Acimovic to its 2025 recruiting class over the summer. DeVries said the Hoosiers' entire coaching staff is involved with recruiting international prospects, though assistant coach Drew Adams is the primary recruiter.

"Drew Adams is probably the guy that has spent the most time over there going overseas and recruiting and evaluating," DeVries said. "And then using his contacts that he's been involved with for a long time there. But again, the whole staff is involved in some way, shape or form."

Six of Indiana's 13 scholarship players are seniors, meaning DeVries and his staff — which cultivated an entirely new roster this season to begin their tenure — must reload once more. DeVries wants his teams to remain rooted in development and avoid becoming overly reliant on the transfer portal.

With Karvala and Moody, the Hoosiers have a strong foundation in their 2026 class. They desire to add more — and are turning over stones both inside and outside the United States to make it happen.