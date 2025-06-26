Indiana Basketball Announces 2025-26 Support Staff
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — New Indiana basketball coach Darian DeVries has completed his staff, and eight support members to his 2025-26 team were announced by the school on Thursday.
Here are their biographies, as released by the school.
Mike Bargen
Special Assistant to the Head Coach
A native of Lincoln, Neb., Mike Bargen spent the previous 10 seasons as an associate head coach on the sidelines of the Bradley Braves under head coach Brian Wardle. The Braves won 196 games, one conference regular season championship, and two conference tournament titles in 10 seasons. Bradley played in four postseasons, including the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 in 2019. BU also qualified for the 2020 NCAA Tournament before the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bradley’s 2019 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship represented the program’s first in 31 seasons. They would repeat as champions in 2020 and earn the distinction as being the first Braves program since 1954-55 to clinch back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Bargen worked directly with and helped recruit six All-MVC selections and seven All-Freshman honorees during his time on The Hilltop.
He joined the Bradley sideline after an eight-year run as head coach at Butler Community College. During his tenure on the El Dorado, Kan., campus, Bargen was twice named Jayhawk Conference Coach of the Year and led the Grizzlies to a 164-93 (.683) record. He averaged more than 20 wins per season at Butler, highlighted by a 29-4 record during the 2014-15 campaign and an at-large berth into the NJCAA National Tournament.
While climbing to as high as No. 4 in the 2014-15 NJCAA Top 25, Bargen's final Grizzlies team set school records for the most wins in a regular season (28), conference wins in a season (14), best winning percentage (.879), and consecutive wins (22), while enjoying a perfect 16-0 home record.
Bargen began his tenure at Butler Community College as an assistant coach from 2004-07 before being promoted to head coach for the 2007-08 season. In 2009-10, he led the Grizzlies to their first Jayhawk West Conference championship since 2001. His 2009-10 squad finished with 29 wins and Butler won the Region VI championship for the first time since 1996, qualifying for the NJCAA National Tournament for the fourth time in program history.
While at Butler CC, Bargen helped 21 players move on to NCAA Division I (13) and II (8) programs. His players earned 15 All-Jayhawk Conference awards, and he produced 10 NJCAA All-Region VI honorees, as well as a first-team NJCAA All-American.
Prior to his Junior College stint, he where he served as a graduate manager on Dana Altman's Creighton staff, which included Indiana head coach Darian DeVries, from 2001-04. In the three seasons, the Bluejays amassed a 72-23 (.758) record, won the 2002 Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title, claimed two MVC Tournament titles (2002, 2003) and played in two NCAA Tournaments (2002, 2003) with a first-round win against Florida in 2002. During that time, Bargen also had an opportunity to work with a quartet of All-MVC players, including former NBA veterans Anthony Tolliver (Memphis Grizzlies) and Kyle Korver (Milwaukee Bucks).
Bargen played collegiately from 1995-99 at Marquette. A two-year starter for the Golden Eagles, Bargen was a team captain during his senior season. He led team in rebounds and blocks and finished second in scoring. After earning his bachelor's degree in psychology from Marquette in ‘99, Bargen received his master's degree in business administration in ‘04 from Creighton. Bargen is married to the former Kacy Siemsen and the couple has four children – John, Olivia, Maddox and Blake.
Ryan Horn
Head Strength and Conditioning Coach
Ryan Horn, a native of Inwood, West Virginia, spent last season with the Mountaineers under current IU head coach Darian DeVries. He oversaw the strength and conditioning program for a West Virginia program that improved its previous season’s win total by 10 games to an overall record of 19-13 and a 10-10 mark in Big XII games. WVU earned six Quad 1 victories, 13 wins over NET Top 100 programs, and four triumphs over ranked opponents.
Prior to WVU, Horn served as Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Performance at Drake, overseeing all aspects of sport performance programs, sport science and departmental initiatives for 16 sports and more than 400 student-athletes. He worked directly with coach Darian DeVries and men’s basketball with the Bulldogs winning the Missouri Valley Conference and advancing to the NCAA Tournament.
Before Drake, Horn returned to collegiate athletics in 2022 as the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach at Wichita State, where he worked directly with the men’s basketball team. Before Wichita State, Horn spent two years in the private sector, where he served as a Special Operations Strength and Conditioning Specialist at KBR, where he designed, implemented and evaluated training programs.
Horn spent eight years working alongside Danny Manning at Tulsa from 2012-14 and at Wake Forest from 2014-20. The Demon Deacons reached the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and had a pair of NBA players in Jaylen Hoard and John Collins as well as All-ACC selection Olivier Sarr.
At Wake Forest under Horn’s watch, the Demon Deacons were on the forefront of some of the newest technology and training techniques. His expertise in gathering and quantifying data helped the Wake Forest student-athletes maximize their on-court performance while minimizing injury risks. Horn also played a role in fundraising efforts for a new basketball performance facility and revamped sport science and analytics department.
At Tulsa, Horn served as the Director of Athletics Performance, overseeing men’s basketball and softball while assisting with football. Tulsa won the Conference USA regular season title and earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2014. With football, Horn oversaw the Hurricane’s NFL Combine and Pro Day preparatory programs as well as designing and implementing programs for injured football student-athletes.
Horn served as a graduate assistant in 2007-08 and then in a full-time capacity from 2008-11 at VCU. After completing his master’s degree in sport administration in 2008, Horn was promoted to Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach, working with VCU’s men’s soccer, women’s soccer, field hockey and golf teams. He was elevated in 2011 to Associate Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, assisting with men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball.
His professional career began with internships at Robert Morris and Liberty before heading to VCU.
Horn played college football at East Stroudsburg for one season and at James Madison for two seasons before injuries ended his playing career. He earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Shepherd in 2007 before earning his master’s degree at VCU in 2008.
Horn holds the dual titles of Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC) and Master Strength and Conditioning Coach (MSCC) from the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Association. The MSCC distinction, which he completed in 2021, is considered the industry’s highest honor and represents a balance of professionalism, knowledge, experience, expertise and longevity in the field.
Horn and his wife, Ashley, have two children, a son, Landon, and a daughter, Addison.
Andrew Vereen
Athletic Trainer
Andrew Vereen, a native of Sioux City, Iowa, spent five years as an Assistant Athletic Trainer with the Drake University Sports Medicine Staff. While with the Bulldogs, he spent three seasons in charge of the healthcare of the men’s basketball and cheer programs, as well as two years with the women’s soccer and softball programs. While with the Bulldogs, he was a part of three straight Missouri Valley Conference Championships and NCAA Tournament appearances.
He spent the 2016-20 seasons as an Assistant Athletic Trainer with the University of Kansas football program, one season as an intern, and three seasons as a full-time staff member. He also earned his master’s in business administration from the University of Kansas as well.
Vereen received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from the University of Northern Iowa in 2014, and later his master’s degree in athletic training from UNI in 2016. During his time in Cedar Falls, Vereen worked with the football program and oversaw the cheer and dance teams as well.
Vereen holds certifications as a corrective exercise specialist, advanced rehabilitation, blood flow restriction, and dry needling as well.
Justin Bailey
Director of Player Personnel
Justin Bailey, a native of Fort Smith, Ark., spent four seasons with the Sam Houston State Bearkats. He was an assistant coach from 2021-24 before earning a promotion to Associate Head Coach for the 2024-25 season.
During the 2024-25 campaign, Bailey helped mentor National Association of Basketball Coaches All-Gulf District guard Lamar Wilkerson during his breakout season. Wilkerson, a two-time All-CUSA first team selection, averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He was one of three players in Division I men’s basketball to make at least 100 3-pointers and shoot over 44.0% from behind the arc. Wilkerson reached double figures in the scoring column in all 32 games, topped 20 points on 17 occasions, including each of his final five games, and netted multiple 3-pointers in 28 contests.
In 2023-24, Bailey helped lead the Bearkats to an outright regular season Conference USA championship in its first year in the league. The Bearkats went 13-3 in conference play, including a perfect 8-0 record at home. Overall, the Bearkats accumulated 21 total wins for the season.
With Bailey overseeing the defensive responsibilities, the Bearkats were ranked in the top five in CUSA in the defensive stats, second in opponent 2-point field goal percentage (47.9), third in opponent 3-point field goal percentage (32.8) and third in adjusted defensive efficiency (99.3) according to KenPom in 2023-24.
The Kats finished 26-8 overall and 14-4 to earn a Western Athletic Conference regular season title in 2022-23. The 26 victories tied the program record for wins since becoming a Division I program prior to the 1987-88 season. SHSU earned a spot in the National Invitation Tournament for just the second time in program history. Bailey helped mold WAC Player of the Year Qua Grant, All-WAC second team performer Donte Powers, and WAC All-Defensive Team honoree Javion May. Grant averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and a WAC-best 2.0 steals per game.
His debut season with Sam Houston, 2021-22, saw the Bearkats win 19 games. He helped develop All-WAC first teamer Savion Flagg, who averaged 18.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest. He compiled nine double-doubles and was selected to the Lou Henson All-American Team.
Before Sam Houston, Bailey spent two seasons an assistant coach for Pittsburg State and was promoted to associate head coach during the 2020-21 campaign.
Bailey was the head coach at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith during the 2018-19 season before joining Pittsburg State. He had previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Lamar for two seasons in 2016-17 and 2017-18, helping the Cardinals to consecutive 19-win seasons and back-to-back appearances in the College Basketball Invitational.
Bailey also served as an assistant coach at UAFS for four seasons from 2012-16. He helped guide the Lions to a pair of NCAA Division II National Tournament appearances and two Heartland Conference Championships.
Prior to joining the UAFS staff, Bailey spent two years as a graduate assistant coach at Arizona State University under Herb Sendek.
Bailey played two seasons at Arkansas Fort Smith, helping the program capture the 2005-06 NJCAA National Championship. He then played three seasons at the UT Permian Basin and earned All-Heartland Conference honors.
Bailey earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from UT Permian Basin in May 2010 and a master's degree in higher and post-secondary education from Arizona State in May 2012.
Garrett Sturtz
Director of Operations
Garrett Sturtz served as the Director of Basketball Operations under current IU head coach Darian DeVries at West Virginia during the 2024-25 season.
The Newton, Iowa, native was a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Drake, from 2023-24. Sturtz began his collegiate playing career as a walk-on for the Bulldogs. He left the program as the all-time leader in games played (167), games won (120), and career rebounds (917). He is one of two guards in Missouri Valley Conference history (Oscar Robertson) to hold their respective program records in career rebounds. Sturtz ranks sixth in program history in career steals (178) and started 73 games. He graduated as the only player in Drake history to accumulate 1,300 career points and 900 career rebounds.
Sturtz received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Drake in 2022 and is currently working on a master’s degree in business administration.
Jalen Cannady
Video and Player Development Analyst
Jalen Cannady spent the 2024-25 season as the men’s basketball video coordinator at West Virginia under current Indiana head coach Darian DeVries. In his lone season with the program, the Mountaineers improved their previous season’s win total by 10 games to an overall record of 19-13 and a 10-10 mark in Big XII games. WVU earned six Quad 1 victories, 13 wins over NET Top 100 programs, and four triumphs over ranked opponents.
During the 2023-24 campaign, Cannady served as Player Development Coach/Video Coordinator for the Birmingham Squadron, the NBA G-League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Squadron finished first in the league in offensive rating (123.5), first in free throw percentage (81.1%), third in 3-point percentage (37.4%), fourth in points per game (118.4), fourth in made 3-pointers per game (14.4), and fifth in fewest turnovers per game (14.7).
Prior to his position in the NBA G-League, Cannady was a graduate assistant and assistant director of scouting under head coach Ron Sanchez at Charlotte from 2021-23. During his two seasons, the 49ers won 39 games and the 2023 College Basketball Invitational, the program’s first postseason tournament title. Charlotte ranked first among all Conference USA teams in free throw percentage (79.2%), second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.26), and third in field goal percentage (46.0%) in 2021-22. In his second season, the 49ers ranked first in C-USA in field goal percentage (47.3%), first in 3-point percentage (37.7%), first in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.23), second in scoring defense (62.6), second in free throw percentage (75.1%), and fourth in made 3-pointers per game (8.1).
He has also served as a player development coach for Keep Stacking Days Basketball, head coach for Team History Basketball Club, youth basketball coach for Five-Star Sports China, and as an assistant coach for Catawba Valley Community College.
The native of Concord, North Carolina, received a bachelor’s degree in business administration from North Carolina Wesleyan College in 2016.
Jackson Creel
Graduate Manager
Jackson Creel spent the last two seasons as a walk-on with Indiana from 2023-24. He was a two-time NABC Honors Court recipient and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.
He transferred to Indiana from Rend Lake Junior College after spending three seasons highly successful seasons with the Warriors. He averaged 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his career and was twice named an All-Great Rivers Athletic Conference player.
As a prep player, Creel was a four-year letterwinner for his father, Doug, at Mount Vernon Township High School. He was named to the Salem Midwinter All-Tournament Team, All-Southern Illinois Team, and All-South 7 Conference First Team following his junior season in which he hit 40% from the 3-point line and 78% from the free throw line. Creel earned Pyramid Thanksgiving Winter All-Tournament Team, Salem Midwinter All-Tournament Team, All-Southern Illinois Team, All-South 7 Conference First Team, and All-State Honorable Mention honors following his senior season in which he hit 40% from the 3-point line and 80% from the free throw line. He helped guide MVTHS to a pair of South 7 championships.
ShanQuan Hemphill
Graduate Manager
ShanQuan Hemphill spent two seasons (2020-22) playing for current Indiana men’s basketball head coach Darian DeVries at Drake. He played in 53 games with 40 starts and averaged 11.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 stocks (steals + blocks) per game. The Bulldogs won 41 games (77.4% winning percentage) in his 53 appearances. Hemphill was named to the All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team, All-MVC Newcomer Team, and All-MVC Defensive Team in 2021, and was selected to the MVC Scholar Athlete Honorable Mention Team in 2022.
He transferred to Des Moines from Green Bay, where he spent two seasons with the Phoenix. He medically redshirted the 2019-20 season while rehabbing from an injury. During his 2018-19 campaign he averaged 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 38 starts during a run to the CIT championship game.
Hemphill was an All-Suncoast Conference First Team selection during his freshman season at Florida Southwestern State. He averaged 14.2 points per game and shot 60.4% from the field.
Following his collegiate career, Hemphill time overseas with US Heffingen, a Luxembourg Total League squad, and KK Bosco Zagreb, a Croatian A-1 Liga team, in 2022-23 and KFUM Nassjo Basket, a Swedish Basketligan program, in 2023-24.
During his prep career he was a basketball and track and field standout at Michigan City High School in northern Indiana. On the hardwood, he averaged 17.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 2.0 steals per game as a senior. He posted a career-best jump of 6’11 in the high jump and earned silver medalist honors at the Indiana High School Athletic Association state finals.