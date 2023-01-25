Mike Woodson Will Not Coach Wednesday At Minnesota Due To COVID
Indiana basketball will be without head coach Mike Woodson on Wednesday night at Minnesota as he recovers from COVID.
Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond was in charge of the scouting report for this game, and he will handle media obligations in Woodson's absence.
Rosemond filled in for Woodson on this week's "Inside Indiana Basketball" radio show with Don Fischer. To read Rosemond's thoughts on Indiana's recent wins and the upcoming Minnesota game, CLICK HERE.
The Hoosiers are looking to extend their win streak to four games, and the Golden Gophers hope to snap a three-game losing streak. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.
