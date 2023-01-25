Skip to main content

Mike Woodson Will Not Coach Wednesday At Minnesota Due To COVID

Indiana basketball will be without head coach Mike Woodson on Wednesday night at Minnesota as he recovers from COVID.
Mike Woodson will not coach Wednesday night at Minnesota as he recovers from COVID.

Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond was in charge of the scouting report for this game, and he will handle media obligations in Woodson's absence.

Rosemond filled in for Woodson on this week's "Inside Indiana Basketball" radio show with Don Fischer. To read Rosemond's thoughts on Indiana's recent wins and the upcoming Minnesota game, CLICK HERE. 

The Hoosiers are looking to extend their win streak to four games, and the Golden Gophers hope to snap a three-game losing streak. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn.

  • HOW TO WATCH: Indiana basketball (13-6, 4-4) battles Minnesota (7-11, 1-7) on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more. CLICK HERE
  • OPENING LINE: Indiana has won three straight games by double-digits and has turned its season around in a hurry. The Hoosiers are in Minnesota on Wednesday night for a game with the last-place Golden Gophers, and they are a double-digit favorite. Here's the opening line, plus a great breakdown on both teams against the spread all season. CLICK HERE
  • BEN JOHNSON PREVIEWS INDIANA: Minnesota and coach Ben Johnson are looking to snap a three-game losing streak, when the Indiana Hoosiers, winners of three in a row, arrive in Minneapolis. Here's what Johnson said about Indiana in anticipation of Wednesday's game. CLICK HERE
  • RACE THOMPSON RETURNS: Race Thompson wasn't sure he'd ever wear the cream and crimson uniform again after suffering a knee injury at Iowa on Jan. 5. He returned on Sunday against Michigan State and said he's grateful to be healthy in his final months as a Hoosier. CLICK HERE

Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana Hoosiers
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Minnesota Golden Gophers

