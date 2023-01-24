Race Thompson Thought His Indiana Career Was Over, Returns With Heightened Intensity

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A fluke play nearly ended his career.

As Iowa guard Tony Perkins dribbled past a ball screen, he slipped to the floor and collided with Race Thompson's knee, sending the Indiana forward flailing back.

The play continued as Thompson sat on the hardwood at Carver-Hawkeye arena, tears rolling down his face. Kris Murray finished a put-back layup, trimming Indiana's lead to 10 with 4:27 left in the first half. Thompson put his arms around Michael Shipp and Nathan Childress and limped to the locker room as his six-year Indiana career – full of physical play and intensity – flashed before his eyes.

"The way it felt, the way it looked," Thompson said. "I kind of thought that my career here was over."

Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) walks off the court with forward Nathan Childress (14) and guard Michael Shipp (4) after an injury during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa outscored Indiana by 12 points in the second half and overcame a 21-point deficit to claim a 91-89 victory on Jan. 5. On Monday, assistant coach Yasir Rosemond called Thompson Indiana's defensive anchor and one of the smartest players on the team. With Thompson out indefinitely, the Hoosiers looked lost on the defensive end, allowing 84-plus points in losses to Northwestern and Penn State.

In just over a month, Indiana went from No. 10 in the country to 1-4 in conference play, tied for last in the Big Ten. But something changed after the defensive embarrassment at Penn State – something indicative of Thompson's style of play, even though he remained out.

Indiana found itself on the defensive end and began to mirror the unit that formed the Big Ten's best defense during the 2021-22 season. After allowing over 83 points in a three-game losing streak, the Hoosiers held Wisconsin to 45 points then kept Illinois and Michigan State below 70 during three game-win streak that turned Indiana's season around. Thompson knows everything starts on defense for Indiana, and he said the Hoosiers can compete in every single game if they get stops.

"Since we started winning the last couple games, the intensity has picked up, the focus has been better," Thompson said. "Then again, just competing in practice every day I think is making everybody better."

Indiana coach Mike Woodson challenged junior forward Jordan Geronimo to step up in Thompson's absence, and he's responded. Geronimo posted his first-career double-double against a Big Ten opponent in a 63-45 win over Wisconsin, and he added 13 points and eight rebounds in the win at Illinois.

"I'm really happy for him, and I was texting him all the time when he first started and now he's really coming into himself," Thompson said. "I mean I don't think any of us are surprised because we see it every day ... I think he's earned the right to play that much, and I've got to try to get some minutes back from him. Hopefully he can keep that up and keep helping us win."

While Thompson was out, he said he learned more about basketball by listening to the Indiana coaches on the sideline during games and standing next to them at practice. He had more time to walk through aspects of the game with coaches, which he feels gave him a new understanding of the game. With point guard Xavier Johnson out with a foot injury at the same time, Thompson said it was like Indiana had two additional assistant coaches.

Indiana's Xavier Johnson (left) and Race Thompson (right) watch the Hoosiers during warm-ups before the first half of the Indiana versus Northwestern men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thompson said he lost confidence in certain things he'd naturally do when healthy, but he received constant treatment for his knee, working to improve movement and strengthen the surrounding muscles. He thanked the Iowa trainers and Indiana head athletic trainer Tim Garl for their quick work when he received MRIs, and said he's feeling better every day.

His knee injury at Iowa wasn't the first time he thought his career was over, either. Thompson gave a senior night speech last year and said this offseason he thought that would be his last home game. So after 115 games and 76 starts as a Hoosier, he's approaching his final months of college with a new attitude.

Thompson returned on Sunday against Michigan State – perhaps earlier than most expected – to a standing ovation from the Assembly Hall crowd. He played four minutes off the bench and didn't score, but even Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said his return gave Indiana a lift.

"Coming back, I have even more intensity and want to practice and want to be here," Thompson said. "I'm just grateful, extremely grateful. When it happened, I feel like I saw my whole career flash before my eyes. With it not being over and still being able to play, I think I'm just grateful every day to come here, lift, be able to put extra work in, be able to practice with the guys.

His presence will be even more apparent on Wednesday at Williams Arena when Thompson, a Plymouth, Minn. native, battles his home-state school. Thompson said he expects 50-60 family members and friends in attendance, and games against Minnesota always carry added meaning.

"It's a lot of fun," Thompson said. "I don't usually get a lot of people coming to games. I usually don't have anybody coming to games unless it's an away game, so it definitely is good to have everyone there, and it definitely means a little bit more."

Indiana has a five-game win streak against Minnesota and is 7-1 against the Gophers since Thompson joined the Hoosiers in 2017-18. He plans to continue that streak.

"I want to win," Thompson said. "I never want to lose to the hometown team."

Related stories on Indiana basketball