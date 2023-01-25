How to Watch Indiana Basketball Against Minnesota on Wednesday

After a three-game losing streak that moved Indiana into a tie for last place in the Big Ten, the Hoosiers rattled off three consecutive wins to turn their season around.

Indiana found its identity on defense and held Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan State below 70 points, winning each game by 13 or more. Trayce Jackson-Davis has looked like an All-American in the last three games, averaging 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Despite Minnesota's 1-7 conference record, Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond knows any road game in the Big Ten will be a challenge.

“They’re not a bad team. It’s the Big Ten, anybody can beat anybody in the Big Ten,”Rosemond said. “We can’t go to Minnesota and lay an egg because we just beat three really good teams, three tournament teams.”

How to watch Indiana Hoosiers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-11, 1-7)

What: Indiana's fifth Big Ten road game.

When: 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 25

Where: Williams Arena (14,625) in Minneapolis, Minn.

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst) Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

Radio: IU Radio Network (Bloomington: 105.1 WHCC-FM, Indianapolis: 107.5 WFNI-FM)

Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (color), John Herrick (pregame, halftime, postgame)

Point spread: Indiana is a 10-point favorite against Minnesota, and the over/under is set at 136.5 points, according to the SI Sportsbook.

Associated Press poll: Indiana received 61 votes in the AP poll, the second most votes of any team outside the top 25 behind Duke's 102. The Hoosiers were ranked in the first nine polls, but this is their third consecutive week unranked. Minnesota has not been ranked at any point this season.

KenPom rankings: Indiana is No. 21 overall in the KenPom rankings as of Saturday afternoon. The Hoosiers are No. 42 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 20 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Minnesota is ranked No. 187 overall, No. 111 in adjusted defensive efficiency and No. 261 in adjusted offensive efficiency.

Season projections: As of Tuesday, Indiana is tied with Michigan State for the fourth-best odds to win Big Ten regular season title at plus-4000, behind Illinois, Rutgers and Purdue. Indiana is plus-1600 to reach the Final Four and plus-6000 to win the National Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Last three games: Winners of three in a row, Indiana defeated Michigan State 82-69 on Sunday, won 80-65 at Illinois on Thursday and defeated Wisconsin 63-45 on Jan. 14. Losers of three in a row, Minnesota lost 60-56 at Michigan on Sunday, lost 61-39 at home against Purdue on Thursday and lost 78-60 at home against Illinois on Jan. 16.

Last season's records: Indiana went 21-14 overall, 9-11 in Big Ten play, 14-4 at home, 3-8 on the road and 4-2 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Hoosiers finished ninth in the Big Ten, defeated Wyoming in the NCAA Tournament First Four and lost to Saint Mary's in the Round of 64. Minnesota went 13-17 overall, 4-16 in Big Ten play, 8-7 at home, 3-9 on the road and 2-1 at neutral sites in 2021-22. The Golden Gophers finished last in the Big Ten and lost 60-51 to Penn State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 106-69 against Minnesota, and the Hoosiers have won five straight games and 10 of the last 12. Indiana is 5-5 in its last 10 games at Williams Arena dating back to the 2010-11 season. Indiana coach Mike Woodson averaged 18.1 points in seven games against the Gophers.

Last meeting: Indiana won 84-79 at Minnesota on Feb. 27, 2022. The Hoosiers led 70-43 with 8:21 remaining, but the Gophers stormed back in the final minutes, trimming Indiana's lead to three points with five seconds remaining. Indiana did enough to pull out the road victory behind 24 points, eight assists and six rebounds from Xavier Johnson, who hit 4-of-6 3-point attempts. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 14 points with eight rebounds, and Miller Kopp and Jordan Geromino added 10 points apiece. Point guard Payton Willis led the Minnesota comeback with 28 points and seven assists on 7-for-14 3-point shooting.

Leading scorers

Indiana Hoosiers

F Trayce Jackson-Davis: 19.4 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 3.1 bpg



G Jalen Hood-Schifino: 12.5 ppg, 4.4 apg, 4.2 rpg, 41.5 3-point FG pct



G Tamar Bates: 8.7 ppg, 42.0 3-point FG pct



F Miller Kopp: 8.0 ppg, 45.2 3-point FG pct

Minnesota Golden Gophers

F Dawson Garcia: 14.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 32.3 3-point FG pct



F Jamison Battle: 12.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 34.6 FG pct



G Ta'Lon Cooper: 10.8 ppg, 5.7 apg, 4.5 rpg, 49.0 3-point FG pct

Meet the coaches

Ben Johnson, Minnesota: In his second season at Minnesota, Johnson is 20-25 overall and 5-20 in Big Ten play. A Minneapolis native, Johnson led DeLaSalle High School to two state championships before playing two seasons at Northwestern, averaging double-digit points both years. He transferred back home to Minnesota and scored 533 points in 59 games across two seasons from 2002-04. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Dayton, then served as an assistant coach at the University of Texas-Pan American (now known as Texas-Rio Grande Valley), followed by assistant coaching stints at Northern Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota and Xavier. On March 21, 2021, he was announced as the head coach at his alma mater, replacing Richard Pitino.

Mike Woodson, Indiana: In his second season at Indiana, Woodson holds a 34-20 overall record and a 13-15 mark in regular season Big Ten play. Woodson has NBA head coaching experience with the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. Dating back to 1996, Woodson has also been an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. Woodson played at Indiana University from 1976-80, and was named the Big Ten's Most Valuable Player as a senior under coach Bob Knight. He was the 12th overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft, and played for various teams from 1980-91, averaging 14 points over 786 games.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Tamar Bates (53) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sport

Three things to watch in Indiana at Minnesota

1. Thompson's timely return

Indiana sixth-year forward Race Thompson, a Plymouth, Minn. native, returned against Michigan State on Sunday after suffering a knee injury on Jan. 5 at Iowa. He played just four minutes off the bench in the win, but Indiana will need Thompson's defense against a pair of talented Minnesota forwards. The 6-foot-11 Dawson Garcia, a former McDonald's All-American, leads the Gophers with 14.9 points. Garcia injured his ankle on Sunday against Michigan, and his status is uncertain. 6-foot-7 Jamison Battle adds 12.1 points per game. Both forwards have the versatility to play on the perimeter, creating a difficult matchup for any team.

On Monday, assistant coach Yasir Rosemond called Thompson the "anchor" of Indiana's defense, saying his injury contributed to the Hoosiers' defensive struggles against Iowa, Northwestern and Penn State.

2. Bates, Galloway staying hot

Indiana was impossible to defend in its 82-69 win over Michigan State on Sunday. The Spartans had to bring double-teams to Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored 31 points, but he also did a good job kicking the ball out to Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway, who combined to knock down 8-of-9 3-point attempts. With this inside-out game clicking, Tom Izzo had no answers. Indiana's improved 3-point shooting can surely help avoid a letdown against Minnesota on the road.

3. Defending Ta'Lon Cooper

A transfer from Morehead State, the 6-foot-4 Ta'Lon Cooper has been Minnesota's only reliable guard this season. He averages 10.8 points on 49.0 3-point shooting and is third in the Big Ten with 5.7 assists per game. The Gophers start three forwards – Battle, Garcia and Joshua Ola-Joseph – and it's been a struggle to find consistent guard play next to Cooper. Freshman guard Jaden Henley started the first 10 games, but he's shooting 30.7 percent this season. Senior guard Taurus Samuels replaced Henley in the starting lineup, but he's been held scoreless in five of his nine starts. Expect Trey Galloway to draw the assignment on Cooper to start.

