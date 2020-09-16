Report: College Basketball Will Start November 25

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Good news continues to pour out in the college sports world this week.

First, the Big Ten announced it's bringing football back Oct. 23-24. Now, after weeks of speculation, it's confirmed the college basketball season will officially start on Nov. 25, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein reported the decision was made on Wednesday following a meeting by the Division 1 Council.

The start of practice is scheduled to be six weeks before the season starting, which would be around Oct. 14.

Details of nonconference and conference schedules, or even how many games each team will play, are not yet released. But college basketball fans can rejoice knowing there will be a season.

Indiana most likely won't be playing its early nonconference games, but reports are the Maui Invitational will still try to go on, but in a different location, either Asheville, North Carolina, or Indianapolis.

As for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, there have been talks about having those games in a bubble as well.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is very pleased with the announcement, tweeting a gif of Thanos from the Avengers movie, saying he's going to enjoy it very much.

Updates will continued to be provided as new information is released.

The last time odds were released for the season, Indiana basketball had a 40/1 shot to win the national championship.

As of now, Indiana basketball is still on pause for voluntary workouts due to some positive COVID-19 tests in the program.

Related Stories: