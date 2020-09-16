SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Report: College Basketball Will Start November 25

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Good news continues to pour out in the college sports world this week.

First, the Big Ten announced it's bringing football back Oct. 23-24. Now, after weeks of speculation, it's confirmed the college basketball season will officially start on Nov. 25, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Rothstein reported the decision was made on Wednesday following a meeting by the Division 1 Council.

The start of practice is scheduled to be six weeks before the season starting, which would be around Oct. 14.

Details of nonconference and conference schedules, or even how many games each team will play, are not yet released. But college basketball fans can rejoice knowing there will be a season.

Indiana most likely won't be playing its early nonconference games, but reports are the Maui Invitational will still try to go on, but in a different location, either Asheville, North Carolina, or Indianapolis.

As for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, there have been talks about having those games in a bubble as well.

Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is very pleased with the announcement, tweeting a gif of Thanos from the Avengers movie, saying he's going to enjoy it very much.

Updates will continued to be provided as new information is released.

The last time odds were released for the season, Indiana basketball had a 40/1 shot to win the national championship.

As of now, Indiana basketball is still on pause for voluntary workouts due to some positive COVID-19 tests in the program.

Related Stories:

  • WHAT TOM ALLEN SAID ON THE BIG TEN NETWORK: Tom Allen joined the Big Ten Network Wednesday to give his reaction to the news about Big Ten football coming back. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA FOOTBALL BEYOND EXCITED TO BE BACK: Indiana football is back on Oct. 23-24, and the program is very excited. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK: The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday that football is coming back in October. Get all the details on how, CLICK HERE
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

It's Official: Big Ten Announces Return of Football in Late October, Adds 9th Game

It looks like the Big Ten is going to play football this fall after all, with an announcement likely to come fairly soon on Wednesday, with an eight-game schedule release to follow.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: We Can See Starting Gate Now, But Finish Line Still a Long Way Off

Changes in medical information has the Big Ten presidents more confident that a football season can be played safely. Testing will be great, but positive tests could tear apart a team quickly.

Tom Brew

What Tom Allen Said on Big Ten Network

Tom Allen joined the Big Ten Network on Wednesday to give his reaction Big Ten football being back. Here's everything Allen talked about.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Football 'Beyond Excited' to be Back

Tom Allen and the Hoosiers couldn't be more happy with the news released Wednesday that Big Ten football is back, starting Oct. 23-24.

Dylan Wallace

Big Ten's Complete Announcement on Return of Big Ten Football

The Big Ten has reversed course and decided to play football in the fall after all. Here is the complete release from the league.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Sept. 15): Schwarber Goes Hitless in Cubs' Win, Average Falls Below .200

Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber has really been struggling and his slump continued on Tuesday when he went 0-for-4. He's just 1-for-27 in his last 10 games.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Sept. 15): Langford, Vonleh Have Great Seats for Epic Night in NBA Playoffs

There are only two former Indiana players still alive in the NBA playoffs, Boston rookie Romeo Langford and Denver veteran Noah Vonleh, but neither saw any playing time Tuesday night.

Tom Brew

TUESDAY LIVE BLOG: As Big Ten Decision Nears, Conspiracy Theories Developing

As a vote to resume Big Ten football in the fall nears, there are conflicting reports about whether or not all 14 teams are committed to playing, and who's to blame for a decision still not being made.

Tom Brew

NFL Hoosiers Week 1: Jordan Howard Finds Endzone, Nick Westbrook Moved to Active Roster

With a number of former Indiana players in the NFL, let's take a look at how each of them did over opening weekend.

Dylan Wallace

Former Indiana Forward Freddie McSwain Jr. Signs Contract in Austria

Freddie McSwain Jr., who played at Indiana from 2016-2018, is ready for year three of his professional basketball career.

Dylan Wallace