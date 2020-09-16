What Tom Allen Said on Big Ten Network

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana football coach Tom Allen joined the Big Ten Network on Wednesday to talk about the Big Ten's decision to resume football in October.

Here's what Allen had to say during his interview.

On feeling in the program after announcement:

"It's been a ride," Allen said. "But we're just so excited. We worked extremely hard, and we're excited about this season and looking to build of what we did last season."

Indiana had a practice earlier today, where they did technique work. Most of their practices over the last few weeks have just been conditioning and running lately. Allen said they've been trying to maximize their 12-hour time frame each week that they were given when the season was postponed.

"We've had such a choppy offseason," Allen said. "You don't want to do too much too soon."

Allen said the practice on Wednesday "definitely had a different feel."

"Just knowing we have a date to restart was huge," Allen said. "You can feel the excitement and energy from our guys. To have that in writing to know that weekend, the 24th, is when we play Big Ten football is exciting."

Allen believes the Big Ten's plans allows for the teams have a very safe way to get back on the field.

On the offense:

"I'm really excited for him (Nick Sheridan) because I feel like he's earned this opportunity," Allen said.

He said Kalen DeBoer did a great job for them last season, but Sheridan has been with the program ever since Allen got there.

Allen called Sheridan "extremely bright." He said he used to talk to Sheridan on the headset during games for situational things over the past few years.

"I don't see our offense changing dramatically," Allen said.

They are keeping the same terminology, and Allen said he feels like they have to run the football better this year than they did last year.

"I'm excited for what Nick's going to do with them," Allen said.

On team's expectations:

"You always got to temper that," Allen said.

He said there are positives and negatives of having success.

"It's easier motivating guys when you tell them what they can't do," Allen said.

But now since people are patting Indiana on the back, Allen and the team are earmuffs and blinders on all the outside noise. Allen pointed out that some people still like to downplay what they did last year, questioning the quality of opponents they beat en route to eight wins.

"We're using that stuff to motivate our guys," Allen said. "I felt like we had a chance to win more than eight games."

He said the team didn't finish the way they wanted to with the Gator Bowl loss, but at the same time, it's great motivation for the team this season. He mentioned how so many losses could have been avoided by making one more play.

So this season, Allen is using mindset of, "One More. No More."

