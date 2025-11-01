Indiana Basketball Lands Commitment from 4-Star Forward Vaughn Karvala
Indiana men's basketball has secured its second commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, the first full group under coach Darian DeVries.
Small forward Vaughn Karvala, a four-star recruit, announced his pledge to the Hoosiers on Saturday afternoon. He chose Indiana over the University of California, Berkeley, and Xavier University.
The 6-foot-6, 180-pound Karvala is the No. 47 player in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports, and he joins four-star guard Prince-Alexander Moody as the first two members of Indiana's recruiting class.
Karvala, who hails from Oregon, Wisconsin, is ranked as the No. 19 small forward in the 2026 class. He visited Indiana on Oct. 16.
Here's 247Sports' scouting report on Karvala, courtesy of Adam Finkelstein.
"Karvala is loaded with glaring upside," Finkelstein wrote. "He’s a big, nearly 6-foot-7 wing with a pretty shooting stroke from downtown. He runs well, covers the court, and can rise-up explosively to play above the rim. The key is putting it all together consistently and efficiently in order to impact winning to the highest degree.
"While this was a breakout grassroots season for Karvala, he averaged 14 points per game on just 38% shooting from the floor and 34% from behind the arc, while attempting roughly two-third of his total from three. There’s no question that Karvala is a projectable shooter.
"He has a smooth release and showed versatility in his shot-making – on the move, running to the arc in transition, and being particularly good off the dribble. There were times though when his shot could get a little flat or when he could disappear altogether for stretches and not impact the game quite as much as someone with his talent should."