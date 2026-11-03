Indiana basketball opened the 2026-27 season Monday night with a 91-57 win over Eastern Illinois in Bloomington.



An extended defensive stand helped the Hoosiers build separation, and their offensive depth gave them breathing room while several top-scoring options struggled.



Here are three observations from Indiana's season-opening win.

Half-court defense sets the tone

For the final 9:44 of the first half, Eastern Illinois couldn't buy a field goal. For much of that stretch, the Panthers couldn't even get a shot off.



Indiana forced nine turnovers during that span and allowed just six field-goal attempts. Eastern Illinois' only two points came at the free-throw line with 30 seconds remaining before halftime.

Perhaps the most encouraging part: Indiana committed just three fouls during that stretch. The Hoosiers were aggressive without repeatedly handing the Panthers a way out at the line.

The ingredients for a good defense are there. Samet Yigitoglu provides size and rim protection, while Indiana has length and athleticism everywhere else. The Hoosiers' rebounding can finish the possessions that their initial defensive work deserves.

Eastern Illinois won't offer the toughest test of those qualities. But Indiana showed how uncomfortable it can make an opponent by applying pressure without sacrificing discipline.



That defense also helped an offense that occasionally labored in the half-court. Indiana finished with 29 points off 22 Eastern Illinois turnovers and 20 fast-break points.

Offensive depth covers an uneven shooting night

Indiana went into halftime leading by 19 despite Aiden Sherrell, Bryce Lindsay and Darren Harris combining to shoot 3-of-14.



That was a useful opening-night demonstration of the Hoosiers' other options.

Markus Burton led the way, but Jaeden Mustaf supplied eight points, while Trent Sisley and Trevor Manhertz added eight and 11 off the bench, respectively. Every player who appeared, outside of late garbage time, finished with at least five points and one made field.

There's still more Indiana needs from some of its expected scorers. Sherrell's 2-of-7 first half included good looks that simply didn't fall.



Meanwhile, Harris and Lindsay combined for just seven first-half field goal attempts. For two players Indiana will count on to generate offense this season, there were stretches when both needed to be more assertive.

After halftime, Lindsay knocked down three 3-pointers, but the trio finished a combined 8-of-27 from the field and 3-12 from deep.



Indiana won comfortably anyway. Having enough scoring elsewhere to withstand those struggles is encouraging, but getting those three going would make the offense considerably more dangerous.

Markus Burton does a little of everything

Burton’s preseason appearances offered glimpses of his scoring ability, interrupted by foul trouble and a finger issue. Monday provided a fuller look at what Indiana needs from its point guard.



He led all scorers with 19 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts. But his five assists to one turnover were just as significant.

Indiana needs Burton to recognize when to take over and when to get someone else involved. On a night when several teammates struggled to find a rhythm, he helped keep the offense moving while supplying his own scoring.



His activity carried over defensively. Burton collected two steals and consistently got his hands into passing lanes, producing deflections and disrupting Eastern Illinois’ possessions.

The scoring was always going to be a major part of his value. Pairing it with sound decisions and defensive activity would give Indiana a point guard who can influence a game even between his own baskets.