Indiana Basketball Brings Back Fear Of God Uniforms
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For a second straight season, the Indiana basketball programs will wear alternate uniforms as part of a collaboration between Fear of God and adidas.
While the general design of the uniforms is the same as last year, this year's version appears to be a cream color as opposed to last year's black uniforms. The red numbers are the same.
The women's team will wear these uniforms Thursday against No. 9 Ohio State, and the men's team will wear them Feb. 26 against Penn State. Here's a closer look at the uniforms.
Per an IU release from last season, Fear of God is an influential American luxury brand founded by Jerry Lorenzo in 2011. With familial ties to Indiana, content will outline Lorenzo tapping into his heritage, bringing to life the story of Fear of God Athletics, and the brand’s inaugural NCAA partnerships.
Here's a look at the uniforms from last season.
Last year, Indiana made several pieces of the Fear of God merchandise, such as t-shirts, sweatshirts and sweatpants, available for fans to purchase at the team store inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The school also gave out shirts to the first 100 students in attendance, though Indiana has not yet announced if it is doing that again this season.
