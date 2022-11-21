CJ Gunn Exudes Confidence in Increased Minutes With Trey Galloway Out
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With Indiana guard Trey Galloway out on Sunday against Miami of Ohio, 22 bench minutes were up for the taking.
"As far as Gallo, he's just banged up," Woodson said. "He twisted his knee the other night at Xavier, and we're just being cautious to make sure he is okay."
For Woodson, who's admittedly still tinkering with rotations on a deep and talented team, he simply wants guys to be ready when their name is called. In the first half, that was CJ Gunn.
Despite playing zero minutes during Indiana's 81-79 win at Xavier on Friday, Gunn exuded confidence and comfort in his hometown during Indiana's 86-56 win over Miami of Ohio at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Gunn entered the game with 11:32 in the first half, snatched two steals, grabbed a rebound, swatted a shot and assisted Trayce Jackson-Davis in transition. Gunn missed his only 3-point attempt in the first half, but his contributions were rewarded with a second run in the first half.
"I'm trying to win basketball games," Woodson said. "And I'm going to play the guys that I think I can win with, and [Gunn] has been a part of us winning."
Gunn's final stat's don't jump off the page – five points on 2-for-7 shooting with two assists, two steals, a rebound and a block in 18 minutes – but he possesses an important trait that can be hard to find in some freshmen. Confidence.
During Indiana's 4-0 start, plus minutes in two exhibition games, Gunn has never been hesitant to look for his shot. He's active on the defensive end with long arms and always brings energy. On Sunday, he burst past the Miami defense for a slam dunk in transition and stepped into a smooth 3-pointer for back-to-back buckets in the second half.
Gunn's role could be limited as the season progresses due to Indiana's depth, but efforts like Sunday will help Gunn carve out a role, showing he's ready when called upon. And that's all Woodson can ask for.
"I've got faith and I believe in everybody that's wearing that uniform," Woodson said. "So, hey, just stay ready. That's all I can tell our guys that are coming off the bench. Be ready to play."
