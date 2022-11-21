INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It took a little longer than they would have liked, but Indiana finally kicked things into high gear and cruised to an easy 86-56 win over Miami of Ohio on Sunday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

It was the fourth straight win for the Hoosiers, who led by only six with less than three minutes to go in the first half, but then completely took control from there in the 30-point win, the first of three games in the Hoosier Classic.

Senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way, with 17 points and 16 rebounds. He also had three assists and not a single turnover. He got plenty of help, too, with eight other teammates scoring six points a more.

It was a solid team effort all around. But Jackson-Davis was the straw that stirred the drink for sure. He dominated inside — his 16 rebounds were one off a career high — and he made 6-of-8 shots and 5-of-7 free throws, handling double teams with ease.

"He's playing pretty good for us right now and we've got to keep him playing at a high level,'' Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "He's starting to figure it out and get the ball into the right areas where we can play offense. It comes out when he's doubled, and sometimes he's able to beat the double teams with his offensive play.''

The Hoosiers were leading 32-26 with less than three minutes to go in the first half, but they dominated from there, going on an 11-0 run the end the half.

They went on a 16-7 to start the second half too, and they never looked back. The lead got as large as 34 points, and Woodson was able to use his bench liberally in the second half.

Everyone he put on the floor seemed to play well. Freshman guard and Indianapolis native C.J. Gunn (five points) and Kaleb Banks (six) were impressive. Gunn, who got extended with Trey Galloway not dressed with a minor knee injury, played 18 minutes and scored five points.

Four Hoosiers were in double figures. Freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino had 12 points, bouncing back nicely after a slow start where he missed his first four shots. Fellow freshman Malik Reneau had 10, and he's scored nine or more points in all four games.

Indiana forward Miller Kopp (12) shoots the ball in the second half against Miami of Ohio at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Senior forward Miller Kopp also had 10 points. He was impressed that Indiana scored 86 points, but he said it was Indiana's defense that made the difference in those final 23 minutes.

"I think we just settled in. You scout teams and you know their actions, you know what they're going to run, but when you get out there, it's different,'' Kopp said. "We really just focused in and kind of got a feel for them. Once everybody understood what they were doing and got into the game, it just showed. Our defense, it's unrelenting. Over the course of the game, we just always feel like it's going to get better.''

Junior guard Trey Galloway didn't play. Woodson said he twisted his knee a bit in the Xavier game on Friday, and we held out as a precaution. Others stepped up, which didn't surprise him one bit.

"My theme is always been about the next man up when somebody gets hurt, and when you're called upon, be ready to play,'' Woodson said. "Gallo, he's just banged up. He twisted his knee the other night, and we're just being cautious to make sure he'll be OK.

"Our bench is just as important as the guys who start the game, and I can't say that loud enough. I'm still trying to figure out rotations and who can do what, but that's going to be an ongoing process so I tell these guys just to be ready to play.''

This is the only time the Hoosiers are playing in Indianapolis this year. For Woodson, the Broad Ripple graduate always loves to come home.

"For me it's always great to come back home,'' Woodson said. "This is home, man, and all my family and friends are still here. It's good to be back in Indianapolis.''

The Hoosiers are back in action on Wednesday night. They play Little Rock at Assembly Hall, and then play the final game in the Hoosier Class on Friday afternoon against Jackson State.

Indiana Mike Woodson in the second half against the Miami at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

Indiana-Miami box score