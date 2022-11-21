Opposing Locker Room: Miami of Ohio Worn Down By Hoosiers’ Physicality

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Miami of Ohio Redhawks came ready to play on Sunday against No. 12 Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Miami coach Travis Steele thought his team executed the game plan early on, trailing just 21-20 with 7:46 left in the first half and only by six with less than three minutes to go in the half. But with Indiana’s plethora of frontcourt depth — led by Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Malik Reneau and Jordan Geronimo — the Redhawks were overwhelmed in a 86-56 loss.

“Indiana is very physically imposing,” Steele said. “They’re going to be physical on defense, really physical. It’s Big Ten basketball. Their physicality wore us down.”

Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 17 points and 16 rebounds, and he had a double-double by the time Steele and the Redhawks entered the halftime locker room.

“You want to send the whole cavalry after him.” Steele said. “He’s a monster down there, and he can make you pay with the pass. He’s seen a double team his entire life. That’s what I told our team going into it, so you’ve got to give him different looks. You can’t make it a game of one-on-one, he’ll score 36 on you … There’s a reason why he’s a first-team All-American.”

Reneau also did a bit of everything, adding 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, even leading the fast break at times on Sunday.

“Malik probably doesn’t get enough play, like I’m saying as far as media and how good he is. He’s phenomenal,” Steele said. “I think he’s really, really good, so when you’ve got a couple guys they can play through like that, it’s either a foul or it’s a bucket every time it’s one on one.”

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo (22) puts the ball up over Miami guard Eli Yofan (24) in the second half of the Hoosier Classic on Sunday (USA TODAY Sports)

Miami shot just 32.4 percent from the field, connecting on 22-of-68 attempts. The defense of Geronimo was a big reason why. The Hoosiers’ third-year forward blocked five shots and contributed six points and four rebounds.

“Jordan Geronimo, man,” Steele said. “He blocked about six of our shots it felt like with his chest at the rim.”

With this loss, Miami of Ohio dropped to 1-4 on the season, and Steele knows there’s plenty of work to do moving forward.

“We’ve got to grow up,” Steele said. “We have a very inexperience group, and we’re trying to figure out what wins in college basketball. This ain’t high school anymore.”

