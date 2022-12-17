Jalen Hood-Schifino Game-Time Decision For Indiana Basketball Against Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino is a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Kansas, according to an Indiana basketball spokesperson.

Hood-Schifino was able to go through a full practice on Thursday, and he is in full uniform for pregame warmups. We're at Allen Fieldhouse, and Hood-Schifino seems to be moving around fine during shoot around.

Hood-Schifino has missed Indiana's last three games against Rutgers, Nebraska and Arizona with a lower back injury. He started the first seven games for Indiana and averaged 8.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino going through pregame warmups at Allen Fieldhouse.

Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino working with director or athletic performance Clif Marshall before Saturday's game against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.

