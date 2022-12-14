Indiana Drops in Joe Lunardi's Latest Bracketology on ESPN
Indiana is in the midst of a challenging stretch with a 2-2 record against North Carolina, Rutgers, Nebraska, Arizona and a trip to Kansas on Saturday. We've learned a lot about the Hoosiers over the last week.
Last Wednesday, Indiana beat Nebraska 81-65 behind a triple-double from Trayce Jackson-Davis and a career-high 20 points from Trey Galloway. Indiana moved to 1-1 in the Big Ten, and has a few weeks off before traveling to Iowa on Jan. 5 for its next conference matchup.
Indiana's biggest challenge of the young 2022-23 season was against No. 9 Arizona in Las Vegas, Nev. on Saturday. The monstrous duo of Oumar Ballo and Azuolas Tubelis was too much for Indiana to handle inside, and Arizona's fast-paced offense led to an 89-75 win over the Hoosiers.
As a result of these two games, Indiana dropped from a No. 2 seed to a No. 4 seed in Joe Lunardi's latest NCAA Tournament Bracketology on ESPN.
Here's the full midwest region.
Purdue moved up to No. 1 in the AP Poll and earned the top overall seed in Lunardi's bracket. The Big Ten has the second most teams in this bracket, behind nine from the Big 12. Behind Purdue and Indiana, Maryland and Illinois were the next highest-seeded teams at No. 5. Lunardi has Ohio State as a No. 6 seed, Iowa and Wisconsin as No. 7 seeds and Michigan State as a No. 10 seed.
To see Lunardi's latest Bracketology, CLICK HERE.
