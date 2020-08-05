HoosiersNow
Indiana Basketball at 40/1 Odds to Win 2021 NCAA Championship

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In mid-March, Forbes released odds for college basketball teams to win the 2021 NCAA Championship, and Indiana had 50/1 odds.

But on Wednesday new odds were released, and the Hoosiers have improved to 40/1. This comes after Khristian Lander reclassified to the class of 2020, so his addition most likely improved Indiana's odds.

Despite all fall sports in the Big Ten going conference-only, basketball is still planning to have a normal season. That is probably subject to change, depending on how football and other sports go this fall.

NCAA senior vice president Dan Gavitt said college basketball is still scheduled to kick off on Nov. 10. Indiana is scheduled to host NJIT on opening day inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The full list of Big Ten team's odds to win the 2021 NCAA Championship can be seen below:

  • Iowa - 15/2
  • Illinois - 16/1
  • Michigan State - 16/1
  • Wisconsin - 16/1
  • Michigan - 25/1
  • Ohio State - 30/1
  • Indiana - 40/1
  • Maryland - 50/1
  • Rutgers - 60/1
  • Purdue- 80/1
  • Minnesota - 100/1
  • Penn State - 100/1
  • Northwestern - N/A
  • Nebraska - N/A.

