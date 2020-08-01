NCAA Senior Vice President Dan Gavitt Says Basketball Planning To Start Nov. 10
Dylan Wallace
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — NCAA senior vice president Dan Gavitt joined Andy Katz for an interview, and a clip of it was released by the NCAA March Madness Twitter account, where Gavitt said the college basketball season is still planning to begin on Nov. 10.
Gavitt mentioned how the NBA is finishing its season and crowning a champion and said the NCAA wants to have an entire season, as well as the 2020-21 NCAA Tournament.
He also said that it will look much different than the prior seasons, but they want the student-athletes and fans to be able to enjoy the college basketball experience.
If the season were to start on time, Indiana’s first game would be against NJIT on opening day, Nov. 10, inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
