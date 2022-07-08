Hoosier Favorite No. 1? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the greats to wear No. 1.

James Blackmon Jr. (2014-17)

Guard James Blackmon Jr. hails from Marian, Ind. where he played for his father James Blackmon at Marian High School scoring 2,387 career points and ranked No. 19 in recruiting class by ESPN.

Blackmon Jr. made his mark early for the Hoosiers ranking sixth among all freshmen in the country in scoring with an average 15.7 points per game. As if this wasn't enough of an amazing feat for a freshman, Blackmon Jr. made 77 three-pointers in the season setting a new record for Indiana freshmen.

A knee injury struck part of his sophomore season, but he bounced right back his junior year where he led Indiana in scoring (511 points) and field goals made (91), which ranks second all-time in Indiana single season history.

In 2017, Blackmon Jr. signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia 76ers until he was later waived.

James Blackmon Jr. USA Today

Al Durham (2017-21)

Guard Aljami Durham (also called Al) came to Indiana from Lilburn Ga. in his freshman season where he made nine starts in 31 games played and especially showed the Durham way in the Big Ten Tournament swishing all 10 free throws against Rutgers.

He remained consistent throughout his next couple years and was awarded Team Captain for both his junior and senior seasons.

Durham started in all 26 games he played in during his final season at Indiana averaging 11.3 points and 2.6 assists. He was awarded the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award and also ranked 51st on Indiana's all-time scoring list with 1,026 points.

For his COVID-19 bonus year, Durham transferred to Providence where the Friars advanced to the Sweet 16 this past season.

Al Durham USA Today

Jordan Hulls (2009-13)

Here's a name you might have heard of in Indiana news recently. Before he signed on as the Hoosiers' Team and Recruiting Coordinator under head coach Mike Woodson, the Bloomington native had a standout career with the Hoosiers starting his freshman season.

In his senior season, Hulls played in all 36 games and averaged 9.7 points, three assists and 2.3 rebounds. Quite the three-point shooter, Hulls shot 44.4 percent from beyond the arc connecting on 80 triples in his final year.

Following his collegiate career, Hulls played for MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in Germany’s top league still known for his impressive three-point shooting.

Jordan Hulls USA Today

Jared Jefferies (2000-02)

Bloomington native Jefferies was recruited by Bob Knight for his freshman season at Indiana before Knight was fired ahead of the season.

In Jefferies' freshman season, he started in all 34 games and averaged 13.8 points per game improving to 15 points the next season.

In his final season at Indiana, Jefferies was a key component to Indiana's Cinderella run to the NCAA Tournament title game versus the Maryland Terrapins. Jefferies and the Hoosiers fell short 64-52, and Maryland won their first NCAA title.

After two seasons at Indiana, Jefferies was selected by the Washington Wizards with the 11th pick in the NBA draft. Playing for four different NBA teams, Jefferies retired in 2013 to become a scout for the Nuggets.

Jared Jefferies Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

All-time No. 1's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 1 at Indiana:

Rob Phinisee —(2018-22)

—(2018-22) Aljami Durham — (2017-21)

— (2017-21) James Blackmon Jr. — (2014-17)

— (2014-17) Noah Vonleh — (2013-14)

— (2013-14) Jordan Hulls — (2009-13)

— (2009-13) Evan White — (2009)

— (2009) Michael Santa — (2009)

— (2009) Jared Jefferies — (2000-02)

— (2000-02) Ken Alward — (1922-25)

