Hoosier Favorite No. 2? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

A.J. Moye (2000-04)

Atlanta, Ga. native A.J. Moore played in 129 games for the Hoosiers across four seasons, starting in 33 of them. The guard racked up a total of 790 points and 105 assists.

Moye was a part of coach Bob Knight's last recruiting class, but Knight was fired before Moye ever set foot on the court. Although Moye never truly played for Knight, in past interviews, the guard recalls great conversations with the coach who promised him he'd make it to a Final Four.

In 2002, Moye and the Hoosiers did just that and played against Oklahoma in Atlanta, Ga., Moye's home city. Although Indiana lost by just nine points, Knight kept his promise to Moye seeing the talent in him before he even suited up for the cream and crimson.

A.J. Moye A.J. Moye on Twitter

Matt Roth (2008-12)

Guard Matt Roth was one of those players who was a high school standout in Washington, Ill. earning all-state honors followed by a line of other accomplishments. His playing style transferred well to the Hoosiers playing in 31 games with seven starts as a freshman.

In his sophomore season, he suffered a season-ending foot injury until fully healed for his junior and senior seasons. Roth was incredible from beyond the arc shooting a Big Ten best 54.5 percent as the second best three-point shooter in Indiana program history.

After coaching for nearly a decade in the Fort Wayne area following his collegiate career, Roth was hired as head coach at Blackhawk Christian, one of the top high school programs in the state.

Matt Roth

Christian Watford (2009-13)

Forward Christian Watford has a basketball resume that you have to keep scrolling through, it's that long. As a freshman at Indiana, he was only one of two players to start all 31 games. He led the team in rebounds (6.0), total blocks (19) and four double-doubles.

Named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, his career only got better even with some setbacks. The next season, Watford missed three games after breaking his hand at Michigan State but still ended up as the Big Ten's 10th best scorer averaging 16 points per game.

His junior and senior seasons were standouts too with Watford finishing first in three-point percentage in Big Ten games (51.5) and all games (48.4). Following his Hoosiers career, he went undrafted in the NBA but still had stints with the Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks summer leagues as well as a season with Hapoel Eilat in Israel.

Christian Watford USA Today

Nick Zeisloft (2014-16)

LaGrange, Ill. guard Nick Zeisloft started his collegiate career at Illinois State before transferring to Indiana as a redshirt junior. In his season debut with the Hoosiers, Zeisloft started the first five games of the season and averaged 14.3 points per game and 4.3 three-pointers, which ranked first in the conference.

Like Watford who came one season before him, Zeisloft went undrafted in the 2016 NBA draft but signed with the Pacers in September of that year. He was later waived in October but continued his basketball career with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants before playing overseas.

Nick Zeisloft USA Today

All-time No. 2's at Indiana

Here are all of the players who have worn No. 2 at Indiana:

Michael Durr —(2018-current)

—(2018-current) Armaan Franklin — (2019-21)

— (2019-21) Johnny Jager — (2015-19)

— (2015-19) Josh Newkirk — (2013-18)

— (2013-18) Nick Zeisloft — (2014-16)

— (2014-16) Andrew Calomeris — (2013-14)

— (2013-14) Christian Watford — (2009-13)

— (2009-13) Matt Roth — (2008-12)

— (2008-12) DeAndre Thomas — (2007-08)

— (2007-08) James Hardy — (2004-05)

— (2004-05) A.J. Moye — (2000-04)

— (2000-04) Lucian Ashby — (1929-31)

— (1929-31) Harlan Logan — (1924-25)

