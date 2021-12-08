How to Watch Indiana's Game at Wisconsin on Wednesday Night

The Kohl Center in Madison has been a house of horrors for Indiana for two-plus decades now. The Hoosiers, who play Wisconsin on Wednesday night, have lost 18 straight games in the building. Here's how to watch, with gametimes, TV, the latest on the point spread, starting lines and all sorts of great nuggets.

MADISON, Wis. — Dating back to last year, Indiana has lost five true road games in a row, which sounds like nothing compared to the daunting streak the Hoosiers are trying to break here in Madison on Wednesday night when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers in their second Big Ten game of the season.

Indiana has lost 18 straight games at the Kohl Center, with the last winning coming on Jan. 25, 1998. That's a long, long time. Not a single player on Indiana's was even born yet on that night.

Indiana opened as a 4.5-point underdog on Wednesday morning, so there's a chance the streak will continue. Here's the latest on the point spread. CLICK HERE

Wisconsin has been a bit of a surprise so far this season, dashing out to a 7-1 record despite losing several key pieces from a year ago. They won the prestigious Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas, and knocked off Georgia Tech and Marquette last week. Sophomore Johnny Davis has emerged as a star, and veteran guard Brad Davison is still playing at a high level.

Here's how to watch Indiana's game at Wisconsin, with gametime and TV information, plus the latest on the point spreads, projected starting lineups, coaching bios and more.

How to watch Indiana at Wisconsin

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (7-1, 1-0 in Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-1, 0-0 in Big Ten)

7 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 8

: 7 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 8 Where: Kohl Center, Madison Wis.

Kohl Center, Madison Wis. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary)

Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 382

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 382 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Latest Line: Wisconsin is a 4.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Wednesday morning. The over/under is 132.5.

Wisconsin is a 4.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Wednesday morning. The over/under is 132.5. Last year's records: Indiana was 12-15 a year ago under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Wisconsin was 18-13 a year ago, and 10-10 in the Big Ten. They were a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and beat North Carolina 85-62 in the first round before losing to eventual national champion Baylor in the second round.

Indiana was 12-15 a year ago under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Wisconsin was 18-13 a year ago, and 10-10 in the Big Ten. They were a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament and beat North Carolina 85-62 in the first round before losing to eventual national champion Baylor in the second round.

Indiana is unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but is still receiving votes in the Week 5 released Monday. Indiana would check in at No. 37 in both polls. Wisconsin is ranked No. 22 in the AP poll, but is up to No. 17 in the Coaches poll Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 30 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Wisconsin is No. 26.

Indiana-Wisconsin history

Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 96-78, and the Hoosiers are 40-45 all-time in Madison against the Badgers. Indiana has lost 18 straight games in the Kohl Center, dating back to 1998.

Indiana leads the all-time series 96-78, and the Hoosiers are 40-45 all-time in Madison against the Badgers. Indiana has lost 18 straight games in the Kohl Center, dating back to 1998. Last meeting: Last year, No. 8-ranked Wisconsin won 80-73 in double-overtime in Madison on Jan. 7, 2021. Forward Tyler Wahl came up big in the second overtime for Wisconsin, hitting a pair of three-pointers. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting for Indiana, Al Durham added 15, Jerome Hunter had 12 and Rob Phinisee added 10. Jackson-Davis, who entered the game averaging 20.3 points per game, scored 16 in the second half, but he had only one point total in the two overtime periods.

Indiana-Wisconsin most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana fell behind Nebraska by double figures early in the game, but roared back and won 68-55 on Saturday in Bloomington to raise its record to 7-1 on the season. It was the first Big Ten game for both schools. Trayce Jackson-Davis had 14 points for the Hoosiers, Tamar Bates added 13 off the bench and Race Thompson had another double-double, with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Wisconsin took down state-rival Marquette 89-76 on Saturday night. The Badgers had four starters score 15 points or more, with Johnny Davis leading the way with 25 points. Guard Brad Davison added 20, hitting 4-of-8 three-point attempts. It was the fifth straight win for the Badgers,

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. His college coaching record is now 7-1. He won his first Big Ten game on his first try, something his mentor couldn't do. Bob Knight lost his first four Big Ten games during his debut season in 1971-72.

Meet Wisconsin coach Greg Gard: Coach Greg Gard is in his seventh season as the head coach of the Badgers after spending 15 seasons there as an assistant. He was the Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2020 when the Badgers tied for the conference regular season title. He has a 126-71 record in Madison, and has made two Sweet 16 appearances, and the Badgers have qualified for the NCAA Tournament in five of his six seasons.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-9 junior forward: 21.0 points, 8.6 rebounds

, 6-9 junior forward: 21.0 points, 8.6 rebounds Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.0 points, 8.9 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.0 points, 8.9 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds

6-7 senior forward: 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds

, 6-5 senior guard: 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 10.4 points, 4.0 assists

, 6-3 senior guard: 10.4 points, 4.0 assists PROJECTED WISCONSIN STARTERS:

Johnny Davis, 6-foot-5 sophomore guard: 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 40.7% 3s

6-foot-5 sophomore guard: 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 40.7% 3s Brad Davison, 6-4 senior guard: 15.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 20 3s made

6-4 senior guard: 15.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 20 3s made Tyler Wahl , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds Steven Crowl , 7-0 sophomore forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds

, 7-0 sophomore forward: 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds Chucky Hepburn, 6-2 freshman guard: 7.4 points, 2.3 assists

Nuggets to know

Nuggets to know, Part 1: Turnovers will be a likely story line in this game tonight. Wisconsin knows how to protect the basketball. The Badgers average only 9.1 turnovers per game, which ranks No. 6 in the country. Indiana, on the other hand, has had issues. They've had games with 27 and 26 turnovers already, and average 16.5 turnovers a game, which ranks No. 325 in the country out of 350 teams. The median turnover average nationally? It's 13.2 per game.

Nuggets to know, Part 2: Trayce Jackson Davis had 14 points against Nebraska on Tuesday and now sits an 1,117 career points, good for a tie for 42nd place all-time with Victor Oladipo. He passed two guys on the list on Saturday, Marshall Strickland (1,106) and Troy Williams (1,115). With four points on Wednesday, he'll pass Will Sheehey (1,120), with Cody Zeller (1,157) up after that.

Nuggets to know, Part 3: Parker Stewart is the oldest player on Indiana's roster. He's 23 years old, and was born on July 5, 1998. Indiana has never won a game in Madison in his lifetime. That last victory there came on Jan. 25, 1998, five-plus months BEFORE Stewart was born. Andrae Patterson had 23 that night for the Hoosiers, and A.J. Guyton added 13

Parker Stewart is the oldest player on Indiana's roster. He's 23 years old, and was born on July 5, 1998. Indiana has never won a game in Madison in his lifetime. That last victory there came on Jan. 25, 1998, five-plus months BEFORE Stewart was born. Andrae Patterson had 23 that night for the Hoosiers, and A.J. Guyton added 13 Nuggets to know, Part 4: Pace of play will be important on Wednesday night. Indiana likes to get up and down the floor when they can to get a good look quickly, and the Hoosiers have averaged 75.1 possessions per game, the 26th-most in Division I. Wisconsin likes to grind it out, averaging only 65.6 possessions per game, which ranks 314th nationally.

