How to Watch Indiana's Basketball Game at Syracuse on Tuesday

Indiana has lost five straight games in its series with Syracuse, and the Hoosiers are 1-5 all-time. The one — the win in the 1987 NCAA title game — trumps all, and Indiana hopes to snap the losing streak on Tuesday in the Carrier Dome.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The seventh rendition of the Indiana-Syracuse basketball rivalry takes place on Tuesday in the Carrier Dome. Indiana won the first game — the 1987 NCAA championship game — but Syracuse has won every game since.

The Hoosiers are 6-0 this year, while the Orange has struggled to a 3-3 start. Indiana is a slight favorite in the game. Indiana hasn't been very good in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, going 8-12 through the years. They are just 2-8 on the road, and haven't won a road game in the series since 2011, when they beat N.C. State in Raleigh, N.C., 86-75.

Here's how to watch Indiana's game at Syracuse, with gametime and TV information, plus the latest on the point spreads, projected starting lineups, coaching bios and more.

How to watch Indiana at Syracuse

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) vs. Syracuse Orange (3-3)

What: ACC/Big Ten Championship

When: 7 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Nov. 30

Where: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Fubo.tv

Announcers: Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (color commentary)

Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 382

Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Latest Line: Indiana is an 2.5-point favorite over Syracuse, according to the SISportsbook.com website as of Tuesday afternoon. The over/under is 145.

Last year's records: Syracuse was 18-10 last season and went 9-7 in the ACC during the regular season. They lost in the ACC tournament quarterfinals 72-69 to Virginia after beating N.C. State in the first round. Syracuse was a No. 11 seed in the NCAA Tournament and upset San Diego State (78-62) and West Virginia (75-72) before falling to No. 2 seed Houston (62-46) in the regional semifinals.

Poll rankings: Both teams are unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but Indiana is receiving votes in the Week 4 poll released Monday. Indiana would check in at No. 30.

Both teams are unranked in the Associated Press and Coaches polls, but Indiana is receiving votes in the Week 4 poll released Monday. Indiana would check in at No. 30. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 31 in the Kenpom.com rankings. Syracuse is No. 60.

Indiana-Syracuse history

Series history: Syracuse leads the all-time series 5-1, but the one for Indiana is a big one. That the 1987 NCAA Tournament championship game win in New Orleans. Syracuse has won five straight since.

Last meeting: The two teams played in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 3, 2013, just eight months after Syracuse had eliminated Indiana in the 2013 NCAA Tournament. The No. 4-ranked Orange won again, this time 69-52. Noah Vonleh led the Hoosiers with 17 points and six rebounds.

Indiana-Syracuse most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana defeated Marshall on Saturday (Nov. 27), winning 90-79 on a record-setting night by junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. He scored an Assembly Hall-record 43 points in the win, breaking the record of 42 points set by Steve Alford in 1987. Point guard Xavier Johnson had a great game as well, scoring 20 points with seven rebounds and seven assists.

Meet the coaches

Meet Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim: Coach Jim Boeheim has been the head coach at Syracuse since 1976, and in his 46 years, he has an official record of 985-412. His 2003 team, led by Carmelo Anthony, won the NCAA Championship. He is second all-time in NCAA history in wins and games coached.

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. His college coaching record is now 6-0.

Projected starters

Projected Syracuse starters: Buddy Boeheim (6-foot-6 senior guard), Joseph Girard (6-1 junior guard), Cole Swider (6-foot-9 senior forward), Jimmy Boeheim (6-8 senior forward), Jesse Edward (6-11 junior center).

Projected Indiana starters: Trayce Jackson-Davis (6-9 junior forward), Race Thompson (6-8 redshirt senior forward), Miller Kopp (6-7 senior forward), Parker Stewart (6-5 senior guard) and Xavier Johnson (6-3 senior guard).

Nuggets to know

Nuggets to know, Part 1: Through Sunday, Indiana is still No. 1 in the nation in field goal percentage defense, allowing just 32.1 percent shooting.

Nuggets to know, Part 2: Trayce Jackson Davis had 43 points against Marshall and now sits an 1,072 career points, good for 50th place all-time. He passed three guys on the list on Saturday, Harry "Butch'' Joyner (1,030), Al Durham (1,035) and Jay Edwards (1,038). Next on the list is Ricky Calloway at 1,073.

Nuggets to know, Part 3: Indiana found its range from the perimeter in the Hoosier Classic, shooting 49.0 percent (24-for-49) from three-point range in the three games. In Indiana's first three games of the season, the Hoosiers were just 18-for-65 from deep, good for only 27.7 percent. That's a substantial difference, especially heading into this game, where perimeter shooting will be a priority against the Syracuse zone.

Nuggets to know, Part 4: Mike Woodson has won his first six games as Indiana's head coach, the second-longest winning streak to start an Indiana coaching career. The only one who's done better in Bloomington was Branch McCracken, who won his first seven games in the 1938-1939 season.

Watch highlights on Indiana's win over Jackson State

Indiana rolled to a sixth-straight victory on Saturday, beating Marshall 90-79 win. Here is a 3-minute highlight package from the Big Ten Network.

