How to Watch Indiana's Game at Maryland on Saturday Afternoon
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For all the success Indiana has had in its storied basketball history, beating Maryland in College Park isn't on the list. The Hoosiers are 0-6 here all time, and will try to beat the Terrapins on Saturday without guard Rob Phinisee, who will miss the game with a foot injury.
It's a huge road test for the Hoosiers, who are just 1-4 away from home this season, finally snapping an eight-game road losing streak at Nebraska on Jan, 17. Maryland was struggling early in the season, and it cost Mark Turgeon his job. Danny Manning is the interim coach now, and the Terrapins have been playing better lately, beating Illinois and Rutgers in the past week.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, with tipoff time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups, series history and so much more.
How to watch Indiana at Maryland
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 in the Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 in the Big Ten)
- When: 2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2022
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: FOX
- Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Jim Jackson (color commentary)
- Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 384
- Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith
- Latest Line: Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite over Maryland, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Wednesday morning. The over/under is 128. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. CLICK HERE
- Last year's records: Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. Maryland was 17-14 last season and 9-11 in the Big Ten. They upset Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament before losing to Michigan in the semifinals. They received an NCAA Tournament bid as a No. 10 seed and upset No. 7 Connecticut 63-54 in the first round before losing to No. 2 seed Alabama in the second round.
- Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked, but Indiana is receiving votes in both polls.
- Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 32 in the Kenpom.com rankings, moving up a spot after the home win over Penn State. Maryland is ranked No. 79.
Maryland-Indiana history
- Series history: Indiana leads the overall series 9-8, but the Hoosiers are 0-6 all -time in College Park, and 0-4 here since Maryland joined the Big Ten. The most memorable game in the series was a loss, too. Maryland beat Indiana to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament national title.
- Maryland vs. Indiana last meeting: Indiana won 63-55 on Jan. 4, 2021 in Bloomington, with Trayce Jackson-Davis leading the way with 22 points and 15 rebounds.
Maryland-Indiana most recent games
- Indiana's last game: Indiana jumped out to a 12-0 and 22-5 start and blew out Penn State 74-57 on Wednesday night in Bloomington. The Hoosiers made 10-of-13 three-pointers — 76.9 percent — their best performance of the season.
- Maryland's last game: Maryland won its second straight game, beating Rutgers 68-60 in Piscataway, N.J. The Terrapins' guards played great, with Fatts Russell scoring 23 points and Eric Ayala adding 22. Both hit five three-pointers in what was also Maryland's best shooting night of the season.
Meet the coaches
- Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 15-5.
- Meet interim Maryland coach Danny Manning: Coach Danny Manning took over seven games into the season after Maryland parted ways with Mark Turgeon after a slow start. Manning is best known as a player, winning the 1988 NCAA title at Kansas, but he has also been a head coach at Tulsa and Wake Forest. He has a 122-146 overall record as a head coach.
Projected starters
- PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 60.2 FG%
- Race Thompson, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds
- Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 37.8 3-point%
- Parker Stewart, 6-5 senior guard: 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 45.3 3-point%
- Xavier Johnson, 6-3 senior guard: 10.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds
- PROJECTED MARYLAND STARTERS:
- Qudus Wahab, 6-foot-11 junior center: 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds
- Donta Scott, 6-8 junior forward: 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds
- Hakim Hart, 6-8 senior forward: 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds
- Fatts Russell, 5-11 senior guard: 13.1 points, 3.8 assists
- Eric Ayala, 6-5 senior guard: 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds
Nuggets to know
- Nuggets to know, Part 1: Indiana is first in the Big Ten and 10th in country in field goal percentage defense (37.7%). The Hoosiers also lead the league in scoring defense (63.4) overall and in conference play (64.7). But they will be without guard Rob Phinisee (foot) on Saturday, and he is one of the Hoosiers' best perimeter defenders.
- Nuggets to know, Part 2: Trayce Jackson Davis had 15 points against Penn State on Sunday, and now sits at 1,317 career points, good for 30th place all-time. Jordan Hulls is next up at 1,318. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE
- Nuggets to know, Part 3: Indiana has no idea what it's like to travel to College Park and get a win, which is amazing. They are 0-6 overall. Two of the losses were forever ago — 1933 and 1934 — but the last four have come since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014.
- Nuggets to know, Part 4: Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson grew up in Woodbridge, Va., just 30 miles away from College Park. Both are Washington, D.C. suburbs. Johnson will have a lot of friends and family members at the game on Saturday.
