How to Watch Indiana's Game at Maryland on Saturday Afternoon

Indiana has never won a game in College Park, losing six times here to Maryland through the years, including all four since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten. The Hoosiers will. try to change that on Saturday. Here's how to watch the game, with TV information, the latest on the point spread, lineups, bios and several newsy nuggets.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — For all the success Indiana has had in its storied basketball history, beating Maryland in College Park isn't on the list. The Hoosiers are 0-6 here all time, and will try to beat the Terrapins on Saturday without guard Rob Phinisee, who will miss the game with a foot injury.

It's a huge road test for the Hoosiers, who are just 1-4 away from home this season, finally snapping an eight-game road losing streak at Nebraska on Jan, 17. Maryland was struggling early in the season, and it cost Mark Turgeon his job. Danny Manning is the interim coach now, and the Terrapins have been playing better lately, beating Illinois and Rutgers in the past week.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, with tipoff time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups, series history and so much more.

And when the game starts, flip over to our LIVE BLOG right from press row in College Park. To follow the game in real time, starting at 2:30 p.m., CLICK HERE

How to watch Indiana at Maryland

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (15-5, 6-4 in the Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-9, 3-6 in the Big Ten)

: 2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2022 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. TV: FOX

FOX Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Jim Jackson (color commentary)

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Jim Jackson (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 384

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 384 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Indiana is a 1.5-point favorite over Maryland, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Wednesday morning. The over/under is 128.

Neither team is ranked, but Indiana is receiving votes in both polls. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 32 in the Kenpom.com rankings, moving up a spot after the home win over Penn State. Maryland is ranked No. 79.

Maryland-Indiana history

Series history: Indiana leads the overall series 9-8, but the Hoosiers are 0-6 all -time in College Park, and 0-4 here since Maryland joined the Big Ten. The most memorable game in the series was a loss, too. Maryland beat Indiana to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament national title.

Maryland-Indiana most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana jumped out to a 12-0 and 22-5 start and blew out Penn State 74-57 on Wednesday night in Bloomington. The Hoosiers made 10-of-13 three-pointers — 76.9 percent — their best performance of the season.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 15-5.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 60.2 FG%

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 60.2 FG% Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.1 points, 7.5 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 37.8 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, 37.8 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 45.3 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 45.3 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 10.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-3 senior guard: 10.7 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds PROJECTED MARYLAND STARTERS:

Qudus Wahab, 6-foot-11 junior center: 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds

6-foot-11 junior center: 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds Donta Scott, 6-8 junior forward: 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds

6-8 junior forward: 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds Hakim Hart , 6-8 senior forward: 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-8 senior forward: 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds Fatts Russell , 5-11 senior guard: 13.1 points, 3.8 assists

, 5-11 senior guard: 13.1 points, 3.8 assists Eric Ayala, 6-5 senior guard: 16.3 points, 4.7 rebounds

Nuggets to know

Nuggets to know, Part 1: Indiana is first in the Big Ten and 10th in country in field goal percentage defense (37.7%). The Hoosiers also lead the league in scoring defense (63.4) overall and in conference play (64.7). But they will be without guard Rob Phinisee (foot) on Saturday, and he is one of the Hoosiers' best perimeter defenders.

