How To Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan on Sunday

Indiana gets together with Michigan on Sunday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, with the Hoosiers looking to end an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry. Here's how to watch, with gametimes and TV, the latest on the point spread and more.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It's been a big week for Indiana, and the Hoosiers would dearly love to add another cherry on top for its big week.

Michigan is the opponent on Sunday, and the Hoosiers are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry, dating back to 2016. On Monday, they broke an eight-game road losing streak at Nebraska, then snapped a nine-game losing streak to Purdue on Thursday night.

Michigan is 8-7 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. Indiana opened as a 3.5-point favorite.

Here's how to watch, with game times and TV information, and nuggets on the game. Flip over to our LIVE BLOG when the game starts. To link to the blog, CLICK HERE

How to watch Michigan at Indiana

Who: Michigan Wolverines (8-7, 2-3 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 in the Big Ten).

Michigan Wolverines (8-7, 2-3 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 in the Big Ten). When : 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Spero Dedas (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (color commentary) and Jenny Dell (sidelines)

Spero Dedas (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (color commentary) and Jenny Dell (sidelines) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 384

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 384 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Latest Line: Indiana is an 3.5-point favorite over Michigan, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Thursday morning. The over/under is 144. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. CLICK HERE

Indiana is an 3.5-point favorite over Michigan, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Thursday morning. The over/under is 144. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. Last year's records: Michigan was 23-5 last season and 14-3 in the Big Ten, winning the regular season title. Michigan made a run in the NCAA Tournament, beating Texas Southern, LSU and Florida State before losing to UCLA in the regional finals. ... Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

Michigan was 23-5 last season and 14-3 in the Big Ten, winning the regular season title. Michigan made a run in the NCAA Tournament, beating Texas Southern, LSU and Florida State before losing to UCLA in the regional finals. ... Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked, but Indiana is receiving votes in both polls. Michigan was preseason No. 6 in the Associated Press poll.

Neither team is ranked, but Indiana is receiving votes in both polls. Michigan was preseason No. 6 in the Associated Press poll. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 26 in the Kenpom.com rankings, and Michigan is No. 31.

Michigan-Indiana history

Series history: Indiana leads the overall series 107-64, but the Wolverines have won eight straight games in the series dating back to 2016. Michigan has a 14-66 record in Bloomington, but the Wolverines have won the last three games at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Indiana leads the overall series 107-64, but the Wolverines have won eight straight games in the series dating back to 2016. Michigan has a 14-66 record in Bloomington, but the Wolverines have won the last three games at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Michigan vs. Indiana last meeting: Michigan won 73-57 on Feb. 27, 2021 at Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall as part of the six-game losing streak that ended the season and Archie Miller's coaching career at Indiana. Franz Wagner led Michigan with 21 points, and Indiana made just 4-of-15 three-pointers.

Michigan-Indiana most recent games

Michigan's last game: Michigan beat Maryland 83-64 on Tuesday, just its second game since Jan. 4 because of COVID issues inside the program. Michigan had to postpone games with Michigan State and Purdue.

Michigan beat Maryland 83-64 on Tuesday, just its second game since Jan. 4 because of COVID issues inside the program. Michigan had to postpone games with Michigan State and Purdue. Indiana's last game: Indiana beat Purdue 68-65 on Thursday night at Assembly Hall, with Rob Phinisee scoring a career-high 20 points and hitting a three-pointer with 16 seconds to go. It ended a nine-game losing streak to the Boilermakers

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 13-4.

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 13-4. Meet Michigan coach Juwan Howard: Juwan Howard, a former star at Michigan as a player in the early 1990s, is in his third year as head coach of the Wolverines. He is 50-24 so far, and 26-16 in Big Ten games.

Projected starters