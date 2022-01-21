LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Purdue Live in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The date has been circled on the calendar for months, and now it's finally here. It's Indiana and Purdue, live from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real. time with all the news and views right from center court. The place is already electric, and we're ready to go.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, all the latest news is at the top, so just keep refreshing. We'll bring you all the big plays, live opinion and highlights when they come available. Let's go.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. Here's everything you need to know about the broadcast and the pregame notes for both sides. CLICK HERE

6:35 p.m. — And yes, for one game, I'm in too,

Tom Brew suited up!

6:30 p.m. — The "Suit Up'' theme is happening.

6:25 p.m. — Indiana is first in the Big Ten and second in country in field goal percentage defense (36.5%). The Hoosiers also lead the league in scoring defense (62.7). In conference play, IU leads in scoring defense (63.6) and field goal percentage defense (39.3%).

6:20 p.m. — Indiana junior Tracye Jackson-Davis had his 30th career double-double as a Hoosier on Monday and marked the first time in his career he has had four-straight double-doubles. He's also No. 31 on the Indiana all-time scoring list now, having passed Steve Green and Joby Wright last week. Here's the complete list of 1,000-point scorers in Indiana history. CLICK HERE

6:15 p.m. — Purdue made it to No. 1 in the country the first week of December, but their first-ever stop at the top didn't last long after losing to Rutgers on a last-minute shot. Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for 55 weeks.

6:10 p.m. — Indiana played two No. 4-ranked teams a year ago, beating Iowa and losing to Ohio State.