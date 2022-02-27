How to Watch Indiana's Game at Minnesota on Sunday Night

Indiana needs victories in the worst way to lock up an NCAA tournament bid, so Sunday night's game at Minnesota is crucial. It's a homecoming for Minnesota native Race Thompson. Here's how to watch, with game time and new TV information, starting lineups, bios and lots of newsy nuggets.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Indiana forward Race Thompson will have plenty of friends and family on hand Sunday night when the Hoosiers take on Minnesota in Williams Arena.

Thompson, who's dad Darrell was a football star at Minnesota, grew up about 15 minutes from the UM campus. He heads back home Sunday knowing full well that this is a must win for him and his Hoosier teammates.

Indiana is 17-10 overall and 8-9 in the Big Ten and need a few more wins to secure an NCAA Tournament berth. That pursuit continues on Sunday night against the Gophers, who lost to Indiana 73-60 in Bloomington in January.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, with tipoff time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups, series history and so much more.

How to watch Indiana at Minnesota

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 in the Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (13-13, 4-13 in the Big Ten)

: 6 p.m. ET, Sunday, Feb. 27 Where: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minn.

Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minn. TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (color commentary)

Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 386

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 386 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith Latest Line: Indiana opened as a 3-point favorite over Minnesota, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Sunday morning. The over/under is 131.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. CLICK HERE

Indiana opened as a 3-point favorite over Minnesota, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Sunday morning. The over/under is 131.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. Last year's records: Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... Minnesota was 14-15 overall and 6-14 in the Big Ten. Minnesota lost to Ohio State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament and did not qualify for postseason play.

Neither team is ranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 42 in the Kenpom.com rankings, moving up six spots after beating Maryland. Minnesota is ranked No. 101.

Indiana-Minnesota history

Indiana vs. Minnesota series history: Indiana leads the all-time series with Minnesota 105-69. The Hoosiers have won nine of the past 11 games in the series dating back to 2015.

Indiana leads the all-time series with Minnesota 105-69. The Hoosiers have won nine of the past 11 games in the series dating back to 2015. Indiana vs. Minnesota last meeting: On Jan. 9, 2022, Indiana beat Minnesota 73-60 in a Sunday afternoon game at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers had five players in double figures that day, led by senior point guard Xavier Johnson, who had 14 points. Rob Phinisee and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13, Parker Stewart added 12 and Race Thompson had 10.

Indiana-Minnesota most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana beat Maryland 74-64 on Thursday night in Bloomington, snapping a five-game losing streak. Point guard Xavier Johnson was nearly perfect on the night, scoring a season-high 24 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field, including 3-for-3 from three-point range. He was 7-for-8 from the foul line, with his only miss coming with 19.5 seconds to go in the game. It was the first time in 110 college starts that he had a perfect shooting night from the field.

Indiana beat Maryland 74-64 on Thursday night in Bloomington, snapping a five-game losing streak. Point guard Xavier Johnson was nearly perfect on the night, scoring a season-high 24 points on 7-of-7 shooting from the field, including 3-for-3 from three-point range. He was 7-for-8 from the foul line, with his only miss coming with 19.5 seconds to go in the game. It was the first time in 110 college starts that he had a perfect shooting night from the field. Minnesota's last game: Big Ten leader Wisconsin took down the Gophers 68-67 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis, but it was a battle right to the finish, still tied with two minutes to go. Minnesota did a great job of slowing down Badgers stars Johnny Davis (12) and Brad Davison (7). Jamison Battle led Minnesota with 17 points.

Meet the Indiana-Minnesota coaches

Meet Minnesota coach Ben Johnson: Coach Ben Johnson is in his first year at Minnesota after serving three years as an assistant at Xavier. The 40-year-old Johnson played at Minnesota, and was also an assistant there from 2013-18. He has a 13-13 career record thus far.

Coach Ben Johnson is in his first year at Minnesota after serving three years as an assistant at Xavier. The 40-year-old Johnson played at Minnesota, and was also an assistant there from 2013-18. He has a 13-13 career record thus far. Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 17-10, and he is 8-9 in Big Ten games.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 17.8 points, 8.3 rebounds

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 17.8 points, 8.3 rebounds Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 35.5 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 35.5 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 44.2 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 44.2 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 10.5 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-3 senior guard: 10.5 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds PROJECTED MINNESOTA STARTERS:

Jamison Battle, 6-foot-7 sophomore forward: 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds

6-foot-7 sophomore forward: 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds Payton Willis, 6-4 senior guard: 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists

6-4 senior guard: 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists Luke Loewe , 6-4 senior guard: 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists

, 6-4 senior guard: 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists E.J. Stephens , 6-3 senior guard: 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds

, 6-3 senior guard: 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds Eric Curry, 6-9 senior+ forward: 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds

Nuggets to know

Nuggets to know, Part 1: Indiana guards Trey Galloway, Khristian Lander and Rob Phinisee have been out with injury, Galloway and Lander the past two games, and Phinisee since late January. There has been no updates from Indiana about their availability, but one will likely come about an hour before the game.

Indiana guards Trey Galloway, Khristian Lander and Rob Phinisee have been out with injury, Galloway and Lander the past two games, and Phinisee since late January. There has been no updates from Indiana about their availability, but one will likely come about an hour before the game. Nuggets to know, Part 2: Trayce Jackson Davis had 10 points against Maryland on Thursday, and now sits at 1,423 career points, good for 21th place all-time. He is closing in on Ray Tolbert at No. 20 now, just four points away. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

Trayce Jackson Davis had 10 points against Maryland on Thursday, and now sits at 1,423 career points, good for 21th place all-time. He is closing in on Ray Tolbert at No. 20 now, just four points away. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, Nuggets to know, Part 3: The Hoosiers are the top-rated team in the Big Ten in defense according to KenPom (18th nationally). IU is first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (38.4%) and first in conference games only. (40.8%). The Hoosiers are second in the league in scoring defense (64.8) and blocked shots (5.4). The Hoosiers 38.4% field goal defense mark would be the program’s best in the last 23 seasons. IU held opponents to 38.8% shooting in 1999-2000.