How to Watch Indiana's Game With Penn State on Wednesday Night

Indiana looks to start a new home winning streak on Wednesday night, taking on Penn State at Assembly Hall. Here's how to watch the game, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and starting lineup, plus some newsy nuggets.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. —Indiana isn't perfect at home any more after Sunday's loss to Michigan, and now the Hoosiers need to start a new winning streak on Wednesday night when they take on Penn State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

The two teams met earlier this month, with Penn State winning 61-58 in State College. The Nittany Lions made 11 three-pointers that night, with the Hoosiers struggling to defend some new wrinkles in their offense in the second half. It's one of four road losses in five tries the for Hoosiers.

The loss to Michigan came just two days after the huge win at Purdue, so that was the highest high and the lowest low of the Big Ten season for the Hoosiers.

“That’s the thing, you can’t get too high, you can’t get too low. We’re playing in the Big Ten, there’s no easy games,” Indiana forward Race Thompson said. "That’s the message we’ve been talking about. You can’t get too high on a win like that, Purdue was a huge win for us. And, we come out and we lay the egg versus Michigan and didn’t come out ready to play.

"I think that shows if we got a little bit too high on ourselves, feeling ourselves a little bit too much, it can hurt us. So I think it was a little reality check for us.”

Penn State is 8-8 overall and 3-5 in the Big Ten. Indiana opened as an 8.5-point favorite. Here's the latest on the point spread, and both team's history against the number this season. CLICK HERE

The game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch, with game times and TV information, and nuggets on the game. Flip over to our LIVE BLOG when the game starts. To link to the blog, CLICK HERE

How to watch Penn State at Indiana

Who: Penn State Nittany Lions (8-8, 3-5 in the Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-5, 5-4 in the Big Ten).

: 8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jess Settles (color commentary)

Cory Provus (play-by-play), Jess Settles (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Indiana is an 8.5-point favorite over Michigan, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Thursday morning. The over/under is 128.

Penn State was 11-14 overall and also 7-12 in the Big Ten. Penn State beat Nebraska 72-66 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, but then lost to Wisconsin 75-74. They did not qualify for postseason play. ... Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016.

Neither team is ranked, but Indiana is receiving votes in both polls. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 33 in the Kenpom.com rankings, dropping seven spots after the home loss to Michigan. Penn State is No. 81. They were ranked No. 84 when the two teams met earlier this month.

Penn State-Indiana history

Series history: Indiana leads the overall series 41-13, and the Hoosiers have won five straight games in Bloomington. The games are always battles, though. Two of the games went to overtime, and the other victories were by 3, 4 and 8 points.

Indiana let one slip away on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, struggling to shoot, making just 4-of-17 three-pointers, and they allowed Nittany Lions shooters too many open looks during a second-half run that led to a 61-58 victory.

Michigan-Indiana most recent games

Penn State's last game: Penn State had been playing well in January, but the Nittany Lions laid an egg last weekend at Iowa, falling 68-51 to the Hawkeyes. Penn State had 17 turnovers and shot just 33 percent from the field.

Penn State had been playing well in January, but the Nittany Lions laid an egg last weekend at Iowa, falling 68-51 to the Hawkeyes. Penn State had 17 turnovers and shot just 33 percent from the field. Indiana's last game: Indiana had its first real clunker of the season, losing to Michigan 80-62. It was their first home loss of the year after winning 12 games in a row. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 17 points.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 13-4.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry is in his first year at Penn State after spending the past two seasons at Purdue as an assistant to Matt Painter following six years in the NBA with Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics. The Indianapolis native was 4-0 against Indiana during that time. Prior to his time in the NBA, he was an assistant to Stevens at Butler, and went to consecutive NCAA Tournament championship games in 2010 and 2011.

Projected starters

PROJECTED PENN STATE STARTERS:

Seth Lundy, 6-foot-6 junior forward: 13.7 points, 65.8 rebounds

6-foot-6 junior forward: 13.7 points, 65.8 rebounds John Harrar, 6-9 senior forward: 10.1 points, 9.6 rebounds

6-9 senior forward: 10.1 points, 9.6 rebounds Greg Lee , 6-9 senior forward: 7.0 points, 6.6 rebounds

, 6-9 senior forward: 7.0 points, 6.6 rebounds Jalen Pickett , 6-4 senior guard: 13.3 points, 4.4 assists

, 6-4 senior guard: 13.3 points, 4.4 assists Sam Sessoms , 6-0 senior guard: 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists

, 6-0 senior guard: 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 60.1 FG%

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 60.1 FG% Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.7 points, 7.5 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 10.7 points, 7.5 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 37.5 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 37.5 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 45.8 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 45.8 3-point% Xavier Johnson, 6-3 senior guard: 10.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds

Nuggets to know

Nuggets to know, Part 1: Despite Sunday's struggles against Michigan, Indiana is first in the Big Ten and 13th in country in field goal percentage defense (37.9%). The Hoosiers also lead the league in scoring defense (63.7) overall and in conference play (65.6).

Despite Sunday's struggles against Michigan, Indiana is first in the Big Ten and 13th in country in field goal percentage defense (37.9%). The Hoosiers also lead the league in scoring defense (63.7) overall and in conference play (65.6). Nuggets to know, Part 2: Trayce Jackson Davis had 17 points against Michigan on Sunday, and now sits at 1,302 career points, good for 30th place all-time. Jordan Hulls is next up at 1,318. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

Indiana has won six of the past eight games against Penn State, but they've all been nail-biters. The last 10 games between Penn State and Indiana have been close battles, being decided by an average of just 4.9 points per game. Indiana has won seven of the last 10 meetings, but only by average of 4.3 points, with one overtime contest (Dec. 30, 2020) and one triple-overtime game (Feb. 1, 2017).

Indiana has won six of the past eight games against Penn State, but they've all been nail-biters. The last 10 games between Penn State and Indiana have been close battles, being decided by an average of just 4.9 points per game. Indiana has won seven of the last 10 meetings, but only by average of 4.3 points, with one overtime contest (Dec. 30, 2020) and one triple-overtime game (Feb. 1, 2017). Nuggets to know, Part 4: Penn State is looking for its first regular-season sweep of the Hoosiers since 2009 and its first win at Assembly Hall since 2014. Getting its shooting act together, particularly from 3-point range, will be imperative. The Lions average 38.1 percent from 3-point range in their eight wins and 29 percent in their eight losses. Defensively, the Lions have been impressive, holding 10 of their last 13 opponents at least 10 points under their scoring average.

Watch Race Thompson's pregame interview