How to Watch Indiana's Home Finale Against Rutgers on Wednesday Night

Indiana enters the final home game of the regular season still desperately needing a win over Rutgers to improve their NCAA Tournament resume. It won't be easy, because Indiana has lost four straight games to the Scarlet Knights.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The season is coming to an end for Indiana, with the final home game of the season taking place on Wednesday night when the Hoosiers host Rutgers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

If it seems like the season has flown by, well, it has. First-year Indiana coach Mike Woodson thinks so, too.

"In the NBA, you go through almost 100 games a year. I've done that for 34 years. So this is kind of a piece of cake, in terms of an 82-game season versus a 30-game season,'' Woodson said. "For me, it's still just basketball. But the college game, it gives you a lot more time to teach and prepare. In the pros, you don't sleep. You just constantly grind it.''

Indiana is 18-10 overall and 9-9 in the Big Ten and needs at least one more win to secure an NCAA Tournament berth. The pursuit continues Wednesday night against a Rutgers team that has had Hoosiers' number lately. They beat Indiana three times last season, and has won six of the past seven games.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, with tipoff time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, starting lineups, series history and so much more.

How to watch Rutgers at Indiana

Who: Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-12, 10-8 in the Big Ten at Indiana Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9 in the Big Ten)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-12, 10-8 in the Big Ten at Indiana Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9 in the Big Ten) When : 7 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 27

: 7 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 27 Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind.

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stream: Fubo.tv CLICK HERE

Fubo.tv Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (color commentary)

Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (color commentary) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 372 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Indiana opened as a 5-point favorite over Rutgers, according to the SISportsbook.com website opening line as of Wednesday morning. The over/under is 132.5.

Last year's records: Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... The Scarlet Knights earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and defeated Clemson in the first round before losing 63-60 to Houston.

Indiana was 12-15 a year ago and 7-12 in the Big Ten under Archie Miller, and lost to Rutgers 61-50 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. They did not qualify for postseason play. Indiana hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament since 2016. ... The Scarlet Knights earned a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and defeated Clemson in the first round before losing 63-60 to Houston. Poll rankings: Neither team is ranked.

Neither team is ranked. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 44 in the Kenpom.com rankings, moving up six spots after beating Maryland. Rutgers is ranked No. 74.

Indiana-Rutgers history

Indiana vs. Rutgers series history: Indiana leads the all-time series with Rutgers 7-6. The Hoosiers have lost four in a row in the series and six of the last seven games.

Indiana leads the all-time series with Rutgers 7-6. The Hoosiers have lost four in a row in the series and six of the last seven games. Indiana vs. Rutgers last meeting: The last time Indiana and Rutgers got together was in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis last March, and the angry mob disguised as Indiana fans booed Archie Miller and his team off the court after an ugly 61-50 loss. Miller would be fired a few days later, with three years and more than $10-million left on his contract.

Indiana-Rutgers most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana built a 27-point lead at Minnesota on Sunday night, only to see the Gophers storm back and get within three in the final minute before the Hoosiers hung on for a 74-69 win. Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson scored 24 points for the second straight game.

Indiana built a 27-point lead at Minnesota on Sunday night, only to see the Gophers storm back and get within three in the final minute before the Hoosiers hung on for a 74-69 win. Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson scored 24 points for the second straight game. Rutgers' last game: Big Ten leader Wisconsin took down the Scarlet Knights 66-61 on Saturday in Piscataway, N.J. It was the third straight loss for Rutgers, which had made NCAA history just prior to that by winning four straight games against ranked teams. An unranked team had never done that before.

Meet the Indiana-Rutgers coaches

Meet Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell: Steve Pikiell is in his sixth season at Rutgers. He has an 96-89 record at the school. He has led the Scarlet Knights to two total postseason appearances, including the 2019-20 season that was canceled due to COVID-19.

Steve Pikiell is in his sixth season at Rutgers. He has an 96-89 record at the school. He has led the Scarlet Knights to two total postseason appearances, including the 2019-20 season that was canceled due to COVID-19. Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 18-10, and he is 9-9 in Big Ten games.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 17.4 points, 8.2 rebounds Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.9 points, 7.8 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.9 points, 7.8 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 35.8 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 35.8 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 42.6 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 42.6 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 11.5 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds

, 6-3 senior guard: 11.5 points, 4.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds PROJECTED RUTGERS STARTERS:

Ron Harper Jr, 6-foot-6 senior forward: 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds

6-foot-6 senior forward: 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds Geo Baker, 6-4 senior guard: 12.2 points, 3.9 assists

6-4 senior guard: 12.2 points, 3.9 assists Clifford Omoruyi , 6-11 sophomore center: 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds

, 6-11 sophomore center: 11.7 points, 7.9 rebounds Paul Mulcahy , 6-6 junior guard: 91. points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists

, 6-6 junior guard: 91. points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists Caleb McConnell, 6-7 senior guard: 6.5 points, 5.2 rebounds

Nuggets to know

Nuggets to know, Part 1: It's Senior Night at Indiana in the final home game of the year at Assembly Hall, but don't read a lot into it. Because of the extra year of eligibility from COVID a year ago, who's back for next year is still very much in doubt. Seniors Race Thompson and Parker Stewart, both of whom have already been in college for five years, are going through ceremonies on Wednesday night, but other seniors — like Rob Phinisee, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Michael Durr — are not. All decisions on next year won't happen until the end of the season.

It's Senior Night at Indiana in the final home game of the year at Assembly Hall, but don't read a lot into it. Because of the extra year of eligibility from COVID a year ago, who's back for next year is still very much in doubt. Seniors Race Thompson and Parker Stewart, both of whom have already been in college for five years, are going through ceremonies on Wednesday night, but other seniors — like Rob Phinisee, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Michael Durr — are not. All decisions on next year won't happen until the end of the season. Nuggets to know, Part 2: Trayce Jackson Davis had 14 points against Minnesota on Sunday, and now sits at 1,437 career points, good for 20th place all-time. He passed Ray Tolbert at No. 20 now, with Walt Bellamy and D.J. White both within reach on Thursday night. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, CLICK HERE

Trayce Jackson Davis had 14 points against Minnesota on Sunday, and now sits at 1,437 career points, good for 20th place all-time. He passed Ray Tolbert at No. 20 now, with Walt Bellamy and D.J. White both within reach on Thursday night. For the complete list of 1,000-point scorers, Nuggets to know, Part 3: The Hoosiers are the top-rated team in the Big Ten in defense according to KenPom.com, and are 19th nationally. Indiana is first in the Big Ten in field goal percentage defense (38.7%) and first in conference games only (41.2%). The lead the league in scoring defense (65.3) and are second in blocked shots (5.4). The Hoosiers 38.7% field goal defense mark would be the program’s best in the last 23 seasons. IU held opponents to 38.8% shooting in 1999-2000.