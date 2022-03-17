How to Watch Indiana's NCAA Tournament Game with Saint Mary's Thursday on TBS

it's been a long journey to Portland for Indiana, but the Hoosiers are still thrilled to be dancing in the NCAA Tournament against Saint Mary's on Thursday night. Here's how to watch the game, with TV information, lineups and bios, and several newsy nuggets.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Indiana already has an NCAA Tournament win under its belt after beating Wyoming on Tuesday, and now they try to keep the momentum going with a first-round game against Saint Mary's on Thursday night.

Saint Mary's is 25-7, and ranked No. 18 in the country in the final Associated Press poll. Indiana beat another 25-win team on Tuesday, knocking off Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game, with gametimes and TV, lineups, bios and newsy nuggets.

How to watch Indiana vs. Saint Mary's

Who: Indiana Hoosiers (21-13) vs. Saint Mary's Gaels (25-7)

: 7:20 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 17 Where: Moda Cenger, Portland, Ore. (capacity 19,393)

Moda Cenger, Portland, Ore. (capacity 19,393) TV: TBS

Fubo.tv Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (color commentary) and Andy Katz (sideline)

Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (color commentary) and Andy Katz (sideline) Radio: Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 204

Indiana Radio Network, Sirius XM 204 Announcers: Don Fischer, Errek Suhr and Joe Smith

Indiana opened as a 2.5-point underdog over Saint Mary's, according to the FanDuel.com website opening line as of Thursday morning. The over/under is 1.5.

Indiana opened as a 2.5-point underdog over Saint Mary's, according to the website opening line as of Thursday morning. The over/under is 1.5. Here's the link to the story on the point spread, and each team's history vs. the number this season. Poll rankings: Saint Mary's is ranked No. 18 in the final Associated Press poll, and has been ranked for five straight weeks. Indiana is not ranked, but they have received votes through much of the season. The last time Indiana was ranked in the Associated Press poll was Jan. 14, 2019.

Saint Mary's is ranked No. 18 in the final Associated Press poll, and has been ranked for five straight weeks. Indiana is not ranked, but they have received votes through much of the season. The last time Indiana was ranked in the Associated Press poll was Jan. 14, 2019. Kenpom.com rankings: Indiana is No. 33 in the Kenpom.com rankings, up 10 spots in the past week. Saint Mary's is No. 17. Iowa (13), Purdue (14) and Illinois (16) are the only Big Ten. teams ranked higher.

Indiana-Saint Mary's history

Indiana vs. Saint Mary's series history: Indiana leads 1-0.

Indiana leads 1-0. Indiana vs. Saint Mary's last meeting: Indiana beat Saint Mary's 79-66 on Dec. 19, 1957 in Bloomington. That Indiana team was coached by Branch McCracken, who won the Hoosiers' first two national titles (1940, 1953) and Archie Dees was the Hoosiers' best player. He was in the news last week when Trayce Jackson-Davis passed him on the all-time scoring list.

Indiana-Saint Mary's most recent games

Indiana's last game: Indiana won its first NCAA Tournament game in six years on Tuesday, beating Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way with 29 points and Jordan Geronimo scored 15 off the bench. Here is the link to the game story. CLICK HERE

Indiana won its first NCAA Tournament game in six years on Tuesday, beating Wyoming 66-58 in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the way with 29 points and Jordan Geronimo scored 15 off the bench. Here is the link to the game story. Saint Mary's last game: Saint Mary's lost to No. 1-ranked Gonzaga in the finals of the West Coast Conference tournament, falling 82-69 on March 8. Gonzaga scored 21 points more than Saint Mary's has allowed on the season.

Meet the coaches

Meet Indiana coach Mike Woodson: Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 21-13. He played in two tournaments at Indiana as a player, in 1978 and 1980.

Mike Woodson is in his first year as a college head coach after four-plus decades as a player and coach in the NBA. Woodson played at Indiana from 1976-80 and left as the school's No. 2 all-time leading scorer while playing for Bob Knight. Woodson was a head coach in the NBA for nine years, six with the Atlanta Hawks and three with the New York Knicks. Woodson is an Indianapolis native. His college coaching record is now 21-13. He played in two tournaments at Indiana as a player, in 1978 and 1980. Meet Saint Mary's coach Randy Bennett: Randy Bennett has been the head coach at Saint Mary's for 21 years, winning 479 games at the school. He has led the Gaels to seven NCAA Tournaments and has had 20 straight winning seasons. His career record is 479-199, a .706 winning percentage. He has won three conference titles and three conference tournament titles and has more wins over Gonzaga in the past 20 years than anyone.

Projected starters

PROJECTED INDIANA STARTERS:

Trayce Jackson-Davis , 6-foot-9 junior forward: 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks

, 6-foot-9 junior forward: 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks Race Thompson , 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds

, 6-8 redshirt senior forward: 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds Miller Kopp, 6-7 senior forward: 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 36.8 3-point%

6-7 senior forward: 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 36.8 3-point% Parker Stewart , 6-5 senior guard: 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 39.7 3-point%

, 6-5 senior guard: 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 39.7 3-point% Xavier Johnson , 6-3 senior guard: 12.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds

, 6-3 senior guard: 12.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds PROJECTED SAINT MARY'S STARTERS:

Matthias Tass, 6-foot-10 senior center: 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds

6-foot-10 senior center: 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds Tommy Kushe, 6-2 senior guard: 12.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds

6-2 senior guard: 12.0 points, 3.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds Logan Johnson , 6-2 senior guard: 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists

, 6-2 senior guard: 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists Alex Ducas , 6-7 junior forward: 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds

, 6-7 junior forward: 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds Kyle Bowen, 6-8 junior forward: 5.9 points, 5.8 rebounds

