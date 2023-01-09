Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was a big week for freshman point guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, despite Indiana losing two games.

On Thursday at Iowa, Hood-Schifino set a career-high with 21 points, nine assists and three rebounds. Returning home on Sunday against Northwestern, he increased his career-high to 33 points, along with three assists and three rebounds. This was the most points scored by an Indiana freshman since Eric Gordon in 2007.

Across these two games, Hood-Schifino shot 18-for-30 overall and 10-for-15 from 3-point range. On Monday, Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the first time in his Indiana career.

Past winners of this award in 2022-23 include Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh, Michigan's Dug McDaniel and Jett Howard and Purdue's Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith. The last Hoosier to win this award was Hood-Schifino's teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis on Feb. 24, 2020.

Hood-Schifino missed games against Rutgers, Nebraska and Arizona with a back injury, but he has really stepped up his game since returning on Dec. 17 at Kansas. Indiana fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson injured his foot at Kansas, and Hood-Schifino has taken control of the Indiana offense in his absence.

12 games into his freshman season, the 6-foot-6 Hood-Schifino is averaging 13.4 points, 4.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals. He's shooting 45.6 percent overall, 70.3 percent on free throws and 47.7 on 3-point attempts. Hood-Schifino's biggest area of struggle as a freshman has been turnovers, averaging 3.3 per game with six on Sunday against Northwestern.

Hood-Schifino joined Indiana as a five-star recruit out of Montverde Academy, where he helped win back-to-back GEICO National Championships.

